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WKN: A2DRTZ | ISIN: LU1598757687 | Ticker-Symbol: ARRD
Xetra
31.07.26 | 17:35
60,84 Euro
+2,08 % +1,24
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Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
AEX
IBEX-35
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCELORMITTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
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ARCELORMITTAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
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60,8461,2422:28
60,9261,1222:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2026 21:22 Uhr
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ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal publishes its 2026 half-year report

31 July 2026, 20:30 CET

ArcelorMittal has today published its half-year report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026.

The report is available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/ under 'Reports and Policies > Financial and Regulatory Reports', and on the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu/).

The report has also been filed on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is also available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/ under 'Reports and Policies > Financial and Regulatory Reports'.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal
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ArcelorMittal is one of the world's leading integrated steel and mining companies with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking operations in 14 countries. It is the largest steel producer in Europe, among the largest in the Americas, and has a growing presence in Asia through its joint venture AM/NS India. ArcelorMittal sells its products to a diverse range of customers including the automotive, engineering, construction and machinery industries, and in 2025 generated revenues of $61.4 billion, produced 55.6 million metric tonnes of crude steel and 48.8 million tonnes of iron ore. Our purpose is to produce smarter steels for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for the renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change.
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ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).
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http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/?

ArcelorMittal Investor Relations contact information
General +44 20 7543 1128
Retail +44 20 3214 2893
Bonds/Credit +33 157 955 035

ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications contact information
Paul Weigh
Tel: +44 20 3214 2419
E-mailpress@arcelormittal.com

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  • ArcelorMittal publishes its 2026 half-year report 31072026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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