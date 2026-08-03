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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Tradegate
03.08.26 | 09:06
7,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2507,45009:44
7,2507,35009:20
Dow Jones News
03.08.2026 08:33 Uhr
148 Leser
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Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Aug-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Thursday 30th July 2026 to Friday 31st July 2026, 
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf 
of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the 
table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. 
  
Date of    Ordinary    Volume weighted Average Lowest price Highest price 
purchase   shares     Price Paid (GBp)    paid (GBp)  paid (GBp) 
       purchased 
31/07/26   40,000     615.1304        609.0     624.0

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,940,612 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,105,838.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Transaction  Time of      Transaction    Trading 
Date     Number of ordinary   price (GBp)  transaction  (UK  reference number venue 
       shares purchased           Time) 
31/07/2026  1037          624.00      11:01:30     00082085705TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  888          624.00      11:01:30     00082085704TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  344          623.00      11:01:30     00082085706TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  185          623.00      11:04:46     00082085779TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  565          623.00      11:04:46     00082085778TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  102          619.50      11:58:56     00082087132TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  1074          620.50      12:00:49     00082087218TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  877          620.00      12:01:53     00082087257TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  1008          620.50      12:15:52     00082087473TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  939          620.00      12:36:53     00082088197TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  624          619.00      12:37:05     00082088209TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  315          619.00      12:37:05     00082088210TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  1070          617.50      13:12:25     00082089154TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  1178          617.50      13:12:25     00082089153TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  391          615.50      13:29:37     00082089830TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  700          615.50      13:29:37     00082089829TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  999          617.50      13:50:06     00082090489TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  397          618.50      13:50:06     00082090490TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  78           619.00      13:50:06     00082090491TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  1067          619.00      14:09:06     00082091303TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  241          619.50      14:09:06     00082091306TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  397          619.50      14:09:06     00082091305TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  32           619.50      14:09:06     00082091304TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  885          621.00      14:29:05     00082092445TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  1188          620.50      14:29:05     00082092446TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  46           620.00      14:32:16     00082092746TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  156          620.00      14:32:16     00082092745TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  355          619.00      14:36:24     00082093178TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  611          619.00      14:36:24     00082093177TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  144          614.50      14:42:38     00082093684TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  781          614.50      14:42:38     00082093685TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  889          612.00      15:01:02     00082095150TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  1051          610.50      15:07:37     00082095653TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  904          609.50      15:08:40     00082095722TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  59           609.00      15:13:56     00082096144TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  560          609.00      15:14:20     00082096179TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  308          609.00      15:14:20     00082096178TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  276          609.50      15:24:02     00082096875TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  1014          609.50      15:24:02     00082096874TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  1023          609.50      15:24:09     00082096882TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  1065          611.00      15:32:41     00082097445TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  1004          611.00      15:32:41     00082097444TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  964          611.50      15:41:42     00082097996TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  387          611.00      15:41:42     00082097997TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  758          611.00      15:42:02     00082098017TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  273          611.00      15:42:02     00082098018TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  381          611.00      15:46:06     00082098152TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  36           611.00      15:46:12     00082098157TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  350          611.00      15:54:19     00082098546TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  192          611.00      15:54:50     00082098585TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  60           612.50      15:59:23     00082098815TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  61           612.50      15:59:23     00082098814TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  3042          612.50      15:59:23     00082098816TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  195          612.50      15:59:23     00082098817TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  1168          612.50      15:59:23     00082098818TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  192          612.50      15:59:23     00082098820TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  399          612.50      15:59:23     00082098819TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  334          611.50      16:05:05     00082099221TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  803          611.50      16:06:55     00082099345TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  1058          611.50      16:09:24     00082099564TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  926          611.50      16:09:24     00082099563TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  844          612.50      16:16:34     00082100144TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  6           612.50      16:16:34     00082100143TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  116          612.50      16:16:34     00082100142TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  415          612.50      16:16:48     00082100183TRLO0 XLON 
31/07/2026  213          612.50      16:16:48     00082100182TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is one of Europe's leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors - Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health - with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains. Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1 billion of capital and realised more than GBP750 million as at 31 March 2026. For further details, please visit: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 438258 
EQS News ID:  2375774 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2375774&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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