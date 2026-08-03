

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Otsuka Corporation (4768.T), a Japanese IT products and services provider, on Monday revised up its annual guidance on positive trends in Japanese economy.



Otsuka, said: 'The domestic economy remained on a moderate recovery trend from January to June 2026. Corporate IT investment demand remained firm, and our performance exceeded the forecasts announced at the beginning of the fiscal year for the same period. It is expected that the domestic economy will continue to recover gradually.'



For fiscal 2026, the company now expects net income of JPY 64.900 billion, or JPY 171.15 per basic share, compared with the earlier outlook of JPY 61.130 billion, or JPY 161.21 per basic share. Otsuka now anticipates net sales of JPY 1.379 trillion, higher than the previous outlook of JPY 1.311 trillion.



For fiscal 2025, the company had reported net profit of JPY 64.303 billion, or JPY 169.58 per basic share, on net sales of JPY 1.322 trillion.



For fiscal 2026, Otsuka now intends to pay a total dividend of JPY 105 per share, higher than JPY 90 per share of last year.



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