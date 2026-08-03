

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY809.427 billion, or JPY71.59 per share. This compares with JPY546.068 billion, or JPY47.45 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.1% to JPY3.908 trillion from JPY3.254 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY809.427 Bln. vs. JPY546.068 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY71.59 vs. JPY47.45 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.908 Tn vs. JPY3.254 Tn last year.



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