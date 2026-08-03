Mitteilung der Eleving Group S.A.: Eleving Group invites investors, analysts, media representatives, and other stakeholders to the earnings call with the Management Board on 11 August 2026 at 15:00 CET, following the publication of its unaudited 6M 2026 results on 10 August 2026.CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Maris Kreics will present the Group's financial performance and key highlights for the first six months of 2026. The presentation will be held in English. Conference ...

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