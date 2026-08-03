Exclusive insights, executive thought leadership and industry dialogue at the IFA Retail Leaders Summit and NIQ Business Breakfast

As the Official Global Insights Partner of IFA Berlin 2026, NIQ (NYSE: NIQ) will continue to play a leading role shaping industry discussions, bringing together data, AI-driven intelligence, and human insight to illuminate the forces reshaping growth, innovation, and consumer behavior. Through executive keynotes, panel discussions, exclusive market intelligence, and strategic customer engagements (including participation in the IFA Retail Leaders Summit, the fourth NIQ Business Breakfast, and a dedicated SMB-focused event) NIQ will help translate rapid market change into actionable opportunity for the global technology ecosystem.

Under this year's IFA theme, "The Future Is Now," NIQ will provide timely perspectives on the forces redefining consumer technology, home appliances, and retail-from AI-driven innovation and evolving shopper expectations to omnichannel transformation and emerging growth opportunities.

As brands and retailers navigate economic uncertainty, shifting purchase behavior, and increasing price sensitivity, NIQ's latest market data highlights both the challenges and opportunities facing the sector. While Tech and Durables markets remain under pressure in some regions, growth continues to emerge across key European markets, reinforcing the importance of innovation, agility, and data-driven decision-making.

"IFA is where the future of the industry takes shape," said Perry James, SVP, Global Tech Durables, NIQ. "We're entering a new era where data, AI, and consumer behavior are converging, and the rules of growth are being rewritten in real time. The question isn't whether the industry will change, but who will have the intelligence to lead it. NIQ is bringing insights designed to help the industry move from analysis to action."

IFA 2026 Event Programme: AI, Innovation and the Future of Growth

NIQ will bring its latest AI-driven insights and market intelligence to IFA 2026 through a series of high-impact engagements designed to explore the forces reshaping technology and retail.

IFA Retail Leaders Summit (3 September)

NIQ will join senior retail and technology executives to discuss how AI, data and evolving consumer behaviors are transforming the future of commerce. In a keynote session, NIQ will share insights into the forces reshaping the Tech Durables industry, drawing on global market intelligence and consumer trends to highlight how businesses can drive sustainable growth through AI-powered decision-making, omnichannel strategies and next-generation retail models in an increasingly complex marketplace. More information here

The Intelligence Edge: How Emerging Tech Brands Compete and Win (4 September)

An SMB-focused session on where growth is emerging, how challengers are winning share, and what distribution shifts reveal about broader market transformation-followed by a networking reception with NIQ experts. More information here.

NIQ Business Breakfast: Reset 2026-Disruption, New Players and the Future of the Tech Industry (5 September)

NIQ's Business Breakfast will bring together industry leaders to examine a market in transition, where social commerce, marketplaces, D2C channels, and AI-powered experiences are reshaping how consumers discover and buy. The discussion will focus on how brands and retailers can adapt-through emerging commerce ecosystems, platform-agnostic journeys, and stronger control of the customer experience in an AI-driven world. More information here

FAQs

1. What is NIQ's role at IFA 2026?

NIQ is the Official Global Insights Partner of IFA Berlin 2026 and will lead industry conversations through executive keynotes, panel discussions, and exclusive market intelligence focused on growth, AI-driven innovation, and consumer transformation.

2. What insights will NIQ share at IFA 2026?

NIQ will provide AI-driven and data-powered insights on the forces reshaping consumer technology, home appliances, and retail-including omnichannel commerce, evolving shopper behavior, retail media, and emerging growth opportunities.

3. Which events will NIQ participate in at IFA 2026?

NIQ will participate in the IFA Retail Leaders Summit (3 September) and host the Intelligence Edge SMB-focused session (4 September) as well as NIQ Business Breakfast (5 September), each addressing different dimensions of AI, innovation, and market transformation.

4. How is AI influencing the technology and retail sectors according to NIQ?

AI is accelerating change across the ecosystem, reshaping how consumers discover and purchase products, enabling more advanced decision-making, and creating new opportunities for brands and retailers to drive growth through data and intelligence.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full View-helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect NIQ's current expectations and projections about future market trends and consumer behavior. These statements are based on available information and reasonable assumptions but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. NIQ does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

2026 Nielsen Consumer LLC. All Rights Reserved.

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Contacts:

Julia Mayer, julia.mayer@nielseniq.com