Kingsway Corporation: Kingsway Search Xcelerator Announces New OIR Fletcher Vynne

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / (NYSE:KWY) Kingsway Corporation ("Kingsway" or the "Company"), the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses, today announced that Fletcher Vynne has joined as the Company's newest Operator-in-Residence within the Kingsway Search Xcelerator Segment ("KSX").

"I am pleased to welcome Fletcher Vynne as the newest member of our KSX platform," said JT Fitzgerald, Kingsway's President and CEO. "Fletcher has built and bought businesses, integrated them, and driven significant value creation during his time in the private sector. He embodies the character, drive, and discipline we look for in our KSX operators. The Kingsway team is thrilled to have him on board."

Prior to Kingsway, Mr. Vynne served as Director of Strategic Initiatives at Risk Mitigation Consulting (RMC), a cybersecurity and critical infrastructure services firm, where he built the company's corporate development function from the ground up, closed two acquisitions, and led the integration management office for both transactions. Before RMC, Mr. Vynne was a consultant with Boston Consulting Group, where he advised manufacturing, defense, and public-sector clients on operations and cost transformation. He will conduct his search out of Seattle, WA, and intends to seek an acquisition of an asset-light, tech-enabled services business with recurring revenue.

Mr. Vynne is a graduate of the University of British Columbia, where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and was named captain of the varsity baseball team. He subsequently served eight years in the United States Navy as an F/A-18 Naval Aviator, planning and leading more than 40 combat missions over Iraq and Syria and earning two Air Medals. He also led a 45-person maintenance division responsible for the operational readiness of twelve aircraft. In 2019, Mr. Vynne transitioned from the military to earn his MBA at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, where he graduated with honors.

About the Company

Kingsway Corporation ("Kingsway") (NYSE:KWY) is the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses.

Kingsway owns and operates a collection of high-quality B2B and B2C services companies that are asset-light, growing, profitable, and that have recurring revenues. Kingsway seeks to compound long-term shareholder value on a per share basis via its decentralized management model, its talented team of operators, and its tax-advantaged corporate structure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "seeks," and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements; however, the absence of any such words does not mean that a statement is a not a forward-looking statement. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect Kingsway management's current beliefs, based on information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance, or results to differ materially from the events, performance, and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports, can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

For Company Inquiries:

Kingsway Corporation

Kent Hansen, CFO

(312) 766-2163

khansen@kingsway-financial.com

SOURCE: Kingsway Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/kingsway-search-xcelerator-announces-new-oir-fletcher-vynne-1200001