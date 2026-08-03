

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Products Company, a division of Chevron U.S.A., said it will expand its North American base oils distribution network, strengthening customer access to premium base oils and process oils through complementary distribution agreements with HF Sinclair Lubricants & Specialties and Renkert Oil.



Effective May 1, 2027, HF Sinclair Lubricants & Specialties will become Chevron's exclusive distributor of Group II base oils in Canada, and its existing customer territories in the U.S. HF Sinclair Lubricants & Specialties will also have non-exclusive distribution rights for Group II base oils in select additional regions of the U.S. Renkert Oil will continue as Chevron's distributor for Paralux and Paramount process oils throughout the United States, Canada and Europe; NEXBASE Group III base oils in the United States and Canada; and Chevron Group II base oils throughout the United States outside HF Sinclair Lubricants & Specialties' exclusive territory.



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