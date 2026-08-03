ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal marks its 20th anniversary with special Steel Talks podcast featuring Lakshmi and Aditya Mittal

3 August 2026, 16:00 CET

ArcelorMittal has released a special edition of its Steel Talks podcast to mark the company's 20th anniversary.

The landmark episode brings together Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal, Chief Executive Officer Aditya Mittal and journalist and author Tim Bouquet (www.timbouquet.com) for a first of its kind, wide-ranging conversation reflecting on the creation of ArcelorMittal, the defining moments of the past two decades, and the opportunities and challenges that will shape the future of the steel industry.

Tim Bouquet is the author of Cold Steel, the 2008 book that chronicled the merger between Arcelor and Mittal Steel. In the podcast, he revisits that pivotal period with the two people at the heart of the story, exploring how a bold vision led to the creation of the world's leading steel company and how it has evolved over the last 20 years.

The conversation begins with Lakshmi Mittal reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey that started with a single steel plant in Indonesia in the 1970s, before charting the company's expansion through a series of acquisitions that helped reshape the global steel industry.

Aditya Mittal discusses the strategic thinking behind the merger that created ArcelorMittal in 2006, explaining why scale, technology and access to capital were essential foundations for building a stronger and more resilient company. Together, Mr Mittal and Aditya also share personal memories from the merger process and the integration of two global organizations, including how they have worked so successfully together for nearly three decades to chart the continued evolution and growth of the company.

Looking back on the past 20 years, the discussion explores how ArcelorMittal has navigated economic crises, geopolitical uncertainty and rapid technological change, while continuing to invest, innovate and grow. The podcast highlights major milestones including the development of ArcelorMittal's position in North America, its expansion in India and its continued focus on research, advanced steels and manufacturing excellence.

The conversation also looks ahead to the future. Topics include artificial intelligence, digitalisation, decarbonisation, the growing importance of resilient domestic supply chains and the role steel will play in supporting economic development and the energy transition.

Throughout, both Mr Mittal and Aditya emphasise the importance of innovation, leadership and people in shaping the company's next chapter.

The special 20th anniversary edition of Steel Talks is available now on ArcelorMittal's websiteand its YouTubeand Spotifychannels.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal?

ArcelorMittal is one of the world's leading integrated steel and mining companies with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking operations in 14 countries. It is the largest steel producer in Europe, among the largest in the Americas, and has a growing presence in Asia through its joint venture AM/NS India. ArcelorMittal sells its products to a diverse range of customers including the automotive, engineering, construction and machinery industries, and in 2025 generated revenues of $61.4 billion, produced 55.6 million metric tonnes of crude steel and 48.8 million tonnes of iron ore. Our purpose is to produce smarter steels for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for the renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

ArcelorMittal Investor Relations contact information General +44 20 7543 1128 Retail +44 20 3214 2893 Bonds/Credit +33 157 955 035