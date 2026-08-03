Zafran Launches Attack Chain Killswitch, built with Google Threat Intelligence, to Break AI-Powered Attack Chains

Google Threat Intelligence and Zafran's AI-native Exposure Graph combine global adversary intelligence with customer-specific context to help identify and stop AI-powered attack chains before they become breaches.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Zafran Security, a pioneer in AI-native Continuous Threat Exposure Management, today announced "Attack Chain Killswitch", a new capability built with Google Threat Intelligence that helps organizations identify the few mitigation actions that disrupt the greatest number of attack paths before they lead to a breach. By combining Google Threat Intelligence, including frontline intelligence from Mandiant and VirusTotal, as well as Google's vast visibility. With Zafran's AI-native Exposure Graph, organizations can identify the few actions that disrupt the greatest number of attack chains before they lead to a breach.

The launch comes as AI dramatically changes how attackers operate. Rather than relying on a single critical vulnerability, adversaries increasingly chain together multiple low and medium severity weaknesses, misconfigurations, and identity exposures to reach critical assets. Frontier AI can now assemble attack chains in minutes that once took skilled attackers months to build.

"For the first time, we're seeing fully autonomous hacking operations. AI is far easier for the attacker to wield than the defender, who still has to protect business continuity and apply fixes safely," said Sanaz Yashar, CEO and Co-Founder of Zafran Security. "Zafran and Google threat intelligence together change that. Every asset, every attack vector, every security tool, mapped to our attack chain, so defenders can break the attack path before it's ever used, safely and without disrupting the business."

Attack Chain Killswitch enables organizations to determine whether active attack campaigns can reach your environment. It maps how attackers would move across cloud and on premises infrastructure, then identifies the highest-impact choke points to stop attacks before they spread. By focusing on complete attack paths rather than individual CVEs, organizations can rapidly reduce risk using the security controls they already own.

About Zafran Security

Zafran Security is the first AI-native end-to-end Threat Exposure Management platform that helps security teams stop vulnerability exploitation everywhere. Using existing security tools, Zafran proves that 99% of critical vulnerabilities are not exploitable, then rapidly mitigates and remediates the 1% most likely to cause an incident. By bringing together discovery, prioritization, mitigation and remediation into a unified platform, Zafran helps enterprises reduce risk faster without adding operational complexity.

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Yuval Porat

Media Consultant

Yuval@tellny.com

SOURCE: Zafran

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/zafran-launches-attack-chain-killswitch-built-with-google-threat-1199782