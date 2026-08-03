Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company -2

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Holding(s) in Company 03-Aug-2026 / 17:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments; An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Saba Capital Management, L.P. City of registered office (if applicable) New York Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd. Cayman Islands I-94 Partners Fund LP United States Saba Capital Investment Trusts UCITS Ireland ETF Stone Ridge Archimedes Sub-Master (Red) United States LP Saba K Fund, LP United States Saba Capital Income & Opportunities United States Fund II

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August 03, 2026 12:35 ET (16:35 GMT)

DJ Holding(s) in Company -2-

Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 2, Ltd. Cayman Islands Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 1, Ltd. Cayman Islands Saba Capital Income & Opportunities United States Fund Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd. Cayman Islands SMA #1 United States SMA #2 United States

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Jul-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

31-Jul-2026

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August 03, 2026 12:35 ET (16:35 GMT)