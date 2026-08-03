Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company -4

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Holding(s) in Company 03-Aug-2026 / 17:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments; An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Saba Capital Management, L.P. City of registered office (if applicable) New York Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd. Cayman Islands I-94 Partners Fund LP United States Saba Capital Investment Trusts UCITS Ireland ETF Stone Ridge Archimedes Sub-Master (Red) United States LP Saba K Fund, LP United States Saba Capital Income & Opportunities United States Fund II

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DJ Holding(s) in Company -2-

Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 2, Ltd. Cayman Islands Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 1, Ltd. Cayman Islands Saba Capital Income & Opportunities United States Fund Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd. Cayman Islands SMA #1 United States SMA #2 United States

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Jul-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

31-Jul-2026

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DJ Holding(s) in Company -3-

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% . % of voting rights of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting attached to shares financial instruments + 8.B) rights held in issuer (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 0.254183 13.971456 14.225639 24631101 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 0.254067 12.995781 13.249848 applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 440107 0 0.254183 0.000000 GB00BY7QYJ50 Sub 440107 0.254183% Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights

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DJ Holding(s) in Company -4-

12/15/2026 Cash 24190994 13.971456 Total Return Swap Sub 24190994 13.971456% Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it Total of both if it equals or Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking equals or is higher than the is higher than the notifiable % of voting rights if it equals notifiable threshold threshold or is higher than the notifiable threshold Boaz Weinstein Saba Capital Management GP, LLC 14.225639% Saba Capital Management GP, LLC Saba Capital Management, L.P.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

31-Jul-2026

13. Place Of Completion

New York

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: HOL TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 438259 EQS News ID: 2375816 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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August 03, 2026 12:35 ET (16:35 GMT)