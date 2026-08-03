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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Tradegate
03.08.26 | 18:58
7,400 Euro
+1,37 % +0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2507,50020:29
7,3007,45018:58
Dow Jones News
03.08.2026 19:09 Uhr
304 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company -3-

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Holding(s) in Company 
03-Aug-2026 / 17:35 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
Issuer Name 
 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments; An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
Saba Capital Management, L.P. 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
New York 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
United States 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Name                  City of registered office        Country of registered office 

Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd.                         Cayman Islands 

I-94 Partners Fund LP                              United States 

Saba Capital Investment Trusts UCITS                                          Ireland 
ETF 

Stone Ridge Archimedes Sub-Master (Red)                                         United States 
LP 

Saba K Fund, LP                                 United States 

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities                                           United States 
Fund II

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2026 12:35 ET (16:35 GMT)

DJ Holding(s) in Company -2- 

Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 2, Ltd.                     Cayman Islands 

Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 1, Ltd.                     Cayman Islands 

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities                                           United States 
Fund 

Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd.                        Cayman Islands 

SMA #1                                     United States 

SMA #2                                     United States

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Jul-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

31-Jul-2026

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2026 12:35 ET (16:35 GMT)

DJ Holding(s) in Company -3-

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

%                                                 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
         (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 

Resulting situation 
on the date on which 0.254183        13.971456         14.225639        24631101 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
 
Position of previous 
notification (if   0.254067        12.995781         13.249848          
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 

                                    440107             0                0.254183            0.000000 
GB00BY7QYJ50 

                                Sub 440107                             0.254183% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that                                  
Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                instrument is exercised/ 
                                          converted 

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2026 12:35 ET (16:35 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Achtung, Korrektur!
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