GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report: People & Culture | A Message From Our Chief People Officer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Originally published in GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report

In my first year as GoDaddy's Chief People Officer, I was inspired by how our employees bring our purpose to life. Our belief that opportunity should be inclusive for all is more than an aspiration. It shows up in how our teams collaborate, support one another, and serve the customers who trust GoDaddy to help them grow their businesses.

This focus is reflected throughout GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report. The report highlights progress grounded in transparency, trust, and shared accountability, and it connects the employee experience, including engagement, growth, wellbeing, and belonging, to outcomes that matter to our customers.

Building an Inclusive Foundation

For more than a decade, GoDaddy has publicly shared workforce representation and pay parity outcomes because we believe trust is built through consistent, transparent disclosure. In 2025, we again achieved gender pay parity globally and race and ethnicity pay parity in the United States, reinforcing our focus on fair compensation.

Pay parity reflects the kind of environment we work to build. When people trust that systems are fair, they can focus on innovation and collaboration, build skills, and contribute in ways that advance our mission. That foundation supports strong teams and helps us deliver for customers and stakeholders.

Preparing Our People for the Future of Work

As the workplace evolves, expanding opportunity means preparing our people for new ways of working. In 2025, we focused on building practical AI capabilities through inclusive learning and experimentation. This work supports our broader focus on continuous learning, leadership development, and career growth so employees can build skills alongside our business.

Moving Forward, Together

Our people remain at the center of every decision we make. In the year ahead, our employees will continue to integrate AI into daily tasks, aiming to boost efficiency and shorten cycle times. We will continue investing in AI skill development, wellbeing, and safety because when people feel supported and connected, they are best equipped to help our customers succeed.

I am proud of the progress reflected in this report and grateful to every employee who makes it possible. Guided by our purpose, we will continue advancing this work together.

Sarfraz Nakai

Chief People Officer, GoDaddy

Learn more about GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report

About this Report

The GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching purpose and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2025. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual reporting. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ESG@GoDaddy.com.

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector, and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures. We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please refer to the Frameworks & Metrics section.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.



Sarfraz Nakai, Chief People Officer, GoDaddy

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SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/godaddy-2025-global-stakeholder-impact-report-people-and-culture-%7c-a-message-fro-1200860