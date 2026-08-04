

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German flag carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported Tuesday sharply lower profit in its second quarter, hurt mainly by higher fuel costs amid multiple geopolitical crises and uncertainties. Revenues, however, grew on strong demand for air travel. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Lufthansa Group now expects an adjusted EBIT of between 1.7 billion euros and 2.2 billion euros, considering the current kerosene price volatility. The company previously expected adjusted EBIT to be significantly above prior year's 1.96 billion euros.



The company now said the upper end of the latest outlook range continues to represent a result significantly above the prior year, in line with the previous earnings ambition.



The Lufthansa Group now expects full-year capacity to be in line with the prior-year level.



In the second quarter, Group net income declined 88 percent to 123 million euros from prior year's 1.01 billion euros, mainly due to a lower operating result, valuation effects, and one-off tax effects in the prior year.



EBIT fell 60 percent year-over-year to 346 million euros, hurt by fuel costs that were approximately 750 million euros above the prior-year level, as well as financial burdens of at least 150 million euros caused by strikes. Adjusted EBIT declined 56 percent from last year to 383 million euros, and adjusted EBIT margin contracted to 3.4 percent from prior year's 8.4 percent.



Adjusted EBITDA was 1.04 billion euros, down 29 percent from last year.



Group revenue, however, grew 8 percent to 11.14 billion euros in the second quarter from last year's 10.32 billion euros.



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