

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $51.820 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $53.948 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Revvity, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $729.688 million from $720.284 million last year.



Revvity, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $51.820 Mln. vs. $53.948 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $729.688 Mln vs. $720.284 Mln last year.



Non-GAAP Values are from continuing operations



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