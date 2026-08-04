

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY), a life sciences and diagnostics company, on Tuesday revised up its annual guidance.



For fiscal 2026, the company now expects pro forma adjusted earnings of $5.30 to $5.40 per share, compared with the earlier expectation of $5.20 to $5.30 per share. Revvity now anticipates total revenue of $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion, higher than the earlier guidance of $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion.



Prahlad Singh, CEO of Revvity, said: 'As we enter the second half of the year, given the clear momentum in our end markets, we are utilizing a portion of recently received tariff refunds to increase investments across the business, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and support future growth.'



RVTY was down by 0.62% at $114.49 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



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