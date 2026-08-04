Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTCQB: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2026 till sampling program at its flagship Delta-1 Gold Project, located approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The 2026 program is designed to complete the remaining southeastern portion of the property, including claims acquired in 2024, bringing geochemical till coverage to near-complete coverage of the entire Delta-1 land package. The area covered by the survey hosts several historical gold occurrences including the North Zone, where mineralization is reported to average approximately 3.0 g/t Au over 2.4 metres across a 55-metre strike length, with channel samples returning up to 4.25 g/t Au over 2.9 metres, and the Ternowesky Zone, where sampling is reported to have returned up to 35.7 g/t Au and 295 g/t Ag (Jalna Resources 19841).

With Delta-1 covering approximately 340 square kilometres, systematic till sampling is a cornerstone of Delta's exploration strategy, providing an efficient means of evaluating this district-scale property and generating new drill targets by identifying concealed gold mineralization across the Delta-1 district. The effectiveness of this approach was demonstrated by the discovery of the Eureka deposit, which was initially identified through a till anomaly and subsequently advanced through follow-up exploration and drilling.

Figure 1. Map of 2026 survey area

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The survey will collect approximately 243 till samples along fences spaced 1.0 to 1.2 kilometres apart, with sample stations every 250 to 300 metres. The program is specifically designed to identify gold grain dispersion patterns that could vector toward blind or concealed bedrock gold mineralization beneath glacial cover. Previous till surveys successfully identified several gold grain anomalies that contributed to the definition of current exploration targets.

Ron Kopas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delta, commented:

"This program represents another important step in systematically evaluating the full potential of Delta-1. By extending till coverage across virtually the entire property, we expect to significantly enhance our understanding of gold dispersion patterns and refine future exploration targets. Delta-1 continues to demonstrate district-scale potential, and this work will provide another valuable layer of geological information.

Our next drilling program begins later this month and is currently planned to run well into 2027. With so many targets already, our goal is to use the data to optimise where we focus next - what is clear is we have a busy year ahead of us."

The approximately 25-day program will combine excavator-supported and conventional till sampling to access basal till beneath glaciolacustrine sediments where required. Samples will undergo both gold grain counting and fine-fraction geochemical analysis to identify and prioritize new exploration targets.

Results are expected later this year and will be integrated with previous till surveys to refine drill targeting across the property.

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Delta-1 Gold Project in Ontario. The Company has identified a large, near-surface gold system located approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Delta-1 property covers approximately 340 square kilometres and hosts multiple gold-bearing corridors, including the Eureka Gold Deposit and the highly prospective I-Zone-Crayfish Creek Fault trend.

The Eureka Gold Deposit extends over 2.5 km in strike length and to depths exceeding 300 metres, with mineralization intersected to approximately 600 metres vertical depth and remaining open in all directions. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m) and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m.

Safe Harbour Statement: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.

1 Historical results referenced herein are derived from the 1984 Spring Program, Gold Creek Project (Goldore Joint Venture), prepared by GML Minerals Consulting Ltd. for Jalna Resources Limited (July 1984). These historical results have not been independently verified by Delta Resources.

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Source: Delta Resources Limited