Waterloo, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - QuantumCore Ltd. (CSE: QNCR) (FSE: K1Y) ("QuantumCore" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately C$4.27 million. The Offering is expected to be completed with a strategic investor based in the United States (the "Investor").

Pursuant to the Offering, the Investor has agreed to subscribe for 2,134,800 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$2.00 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$4,269,600.

Following completion of the Offering, QuantumCore expects to have a cash position in excess of C$10 million, providing the Company with one of the strongest balance sheets among emerging quantum hardware companies. In addition to its cash resources, QuantumCore has and continues to apply for incremental non-dilutive funding through government grants and research partnerships, further supporting the acceleration of its commercialization roadmap, product development, and strategic acquisition initiatives without additional shareholder dilution.

The proposed investment represents significantly more than a capital commitment; upon completion, it is expected to establish a long-term strategic partnership with an investor that shares QuantumCore's vision of building one of the world's leading providers of critical infrastructure for the quantum computing industry.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to accelerate product commercialization, expand research and development, strengthen manufacturing capabilities, and pursue strategic acquisitions that complement QuantumCore's growing portfolio of quantum technologies.

What is expected to distinguish this investment is the strategic alignment between the parties. The Investor has expressed its commitment to be a long-term capital partner of QuantumCore, supporting the Company's future growth through participation rights in future financings and providing capital to help execute its acquisition strategy as opportunities arise.

As part of the Offering, the Investor will be granted a participation right entitling it to maintain its pro rata ownership in the Company by participating in future equity and quasi-equity financings (subject to customary exceptions), for so long as it holds at least 100,000 Common Shares. This right is subject to customary exercise procedures and will expire no later than August 6, 2029.

"Today's announcement represents an important milestone for QuantumCore," said Eugene Profis, Chief Executive Officer of QuantumCore. "Once completed, this Offering will demonstrate our strategic partner's conviction in our technology, our team and our long-term vision. We are building the critical infrastructure that will power the quantum computing revolution, and having a well-capitalized strategic investor committed to supporting both our future financings and acquisition strategy would significantly strengthen our ability to execute on that vision."

QuantumCore is developing critical enabling technologies for the quantum computing ecosystem, including superconducting quantum amplifiers and next-generation single-photon detector technologies. As quantum computers scale from hundreds to millions of qubits, demand for advanced infrastructure components is expected to increase significantly. The Company believes its growing portfolio of technologies positions QuantumCore to become a key supplier to quantum computing companies worldwide.

The strategic partnership contemplated by the Offering is also expected to reinforce QuantumCore's acquisition strategy. The Company intends to continue identifying complementary technologies, intellectual property, and businesses that strengthen its position across the quantum computing infrastructure stack. Assuming completion of the Offering and a committed long-term strategic capital partner, QuantumCore believes it would be well positioned to capitalize on opportunities that accelerate its objective of becoming the leading quantum computing infrastructure company.

Closing of the Offering remains subject to customary conditions, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Offering is expected to close on or about August 7, 2026. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in Canada in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Wildeboer Dellelce LLP acted as Canadian legal counsel to QuantumCore in this transaction.

About QuantumCore

QuantumCore is building the critical infrastructure that will enable the next generation of quantum computers. The Company develops advanced quantum hardware technologies, including superconducting quantum amplifiers and single-photon detector solutions, designed to address the performance and scalability challenges facing the rapidly growing quantum computing industry. Through a combination of internal innovation and strategic acquisitions, QuantumCore aims to become a leading supplier of essential hardware powering quantum computing systems worldwide.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Offering, receipt of regulatory approvals, the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering, the Company's business plans, growth strategy, technology development initiatives, commercialization efforts, research and development activities, strategic opportunities, future financings and the expected benefits of the Offering. Often, but not always, these forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Listing Statement of the Company dated March 31, 2026, which is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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Source: QuantumCore Ltd.