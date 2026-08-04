Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Stealth Health (stealth.health), a leading telemedicine platform for longevity and precision wellness in North America. The agreement integrates TempraMed's VIVI product portfolio into Stealth Health's growing ecosystem of direct-to-patient care and enterprise white-label telemedicine services, creating a meaningful new distribution channel for medication protection products across North America, and expanding into new key markets.

Through its integrated digital health ecosystem, Stealth Health delivers personalized programs for weight management, hormone optimization, peptides, longevity medicine, sexual wellness, mental health, performance enhancement, and preventative care. Combining licensed medical providers, pharmacy fulfillment, ongoing patient monitoring, and white-label healthcare infrastructure, Stealth Health is positioned at the intersection of telemedicine, precision wellness, and the rapidly growing longevity market.

The Stealth Health platform serves patients across a range of precision medicine programs - including hormone optimization, peptide therapy, GLP-1 weight management, and anti-aging protocols, many of which require medications that are acutely sensitive to temperature fluctuations. TempraMed's patented, battery-free thermal insulation technology, engineered from space-grade materials, addresses this critical gap in the patient care journey, ensuring medication integrity from dispensing through daily use.

This partnership positions TempraMed within an active, physician-connected patient care environment, reinforcing TempraMed's commercialization strategy to build scalable adoption through trusted clinical and wellness channels. Stealth Health's dual-model business, combining direct-to-patient telemedicine and a white-label enterprise platform serving clinics, healthcare providers, and wellness brands, provides TempraMed with access to a B2C platform and patient population.

Partnership Highlights

Stealth Health is a leading telemedicine platform for longevity and precision wellness, now fully operational across all 50 U.S. states

VIVI product portfolio will be recommended and distributed through Stealth Health's direct-to-patient telemedicine clinic and its enterprise white-label network of clinics and wellness brands

Partnership addresses a critical unmet need: Stealth Health's patient population is prescribed temperature-sensitive medications including hormones, peptides, and biologics

Scalable channel supports sustained B2C demand generation through Stealth Health's MSO-compliant, HIPAA-certified infrastructure across all 50 U.S. states

TempraMed's positioning as a standard-of-care adjunct for temperature-sensitive medications is reinforced across an active, patient base

"Stealth Health has built exactly the kind of patient ecosystem that is synergistic to our business and product portfolio. Their patients are already prescribed medications that are highly sensitive to temperature - hormones, peptides, GLP-1s, and we have a solution for these patients to keep these medications safe. A solution they may not know even exists," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. Partnering with Stealth Health gives us direct access to that population through a trusted clinical relationship, which is the most powerful driver of product adoption in healthcare. This is not just a distribution agreement, it is a pathway to meaningful, sustained patient engagement at scale."

"Our mission at Stealth Health is to deliver truly personalized, end-to-end care, and that means addressing every factor that impacts medication effectiveness," said Matthew Mazzuca, Chief Executive Officer of Stealth Health. "TempraMed's products are a natural fit for our patients who depend on temperature-sensitive treatments every single day. Whether they're managing their protocols at home or on the go, protecting the integrity of their medication is non-negotiable. This partnership reflects our commitment to giving patients the full toolkit they need to get results."

The partnership complements TempraMed's broader commercialization efforts across pharmacy, direct-to-consumer, and enterprise channels, while opening new global distribution potential through Stealth Health's expanding white-label network of healthcare organizations and wellness brands.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, together with their proprietary smart technology platform, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime, confidently. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

About Stealth Health

Stealth Health (stealth.health) is a leading telemedicine platform for longevity and precision wellness, with fully established U.S. operations across all 50 states since January 2026. The company operates a dual-model business: a direct-to-patient telemedicine clinic offering personalized longevity programs including hormone optimization, peptide therapy, and precision wellness protocols; and a white-label enterprise platform enabling healthcare organizations, clinics, and wellness brands to deliver branded telemedicine services powered by Stealth Health's proven clinical infrastructure. Stealth Health's platform is supported by a Management Services Organization (MSO) structure, HIPAA-compliant technology, board-certified physicians, and licensed pharmacy partnerships. For more information, visit: http://stealth.health

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "should," "strategy," "future," "potential," and similar expressions, or statements about events or conditions that may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's ability to generate patient and distribution demand through the Stealth Health partnership; the expected scope and commercial impact of the partnership on TempraMed's direct-to-consumer and enterprise distribution channels; the anticipated growth of Stealth Health's white-label platform and its relevance to TempraMed's global distribution ambitions; and the Company's commercialization strategy and broader market expansion plans.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, expectations, and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, including but not limited to: that the partnership with Stealth Health will proceed as anticipated and deliver commercial results; that Stealth Health's platform will continue to scale across the United States and internationally; that the Company will have sufficient financial resources to pursue its commercialization strategies; and that market conditions will support demand for the Company's products.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to realize commercial benefits from the Stealth Health partnership; changes in the regulatory or competitive landscape; the Company's ability to secure additional financing; and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307851

Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd.