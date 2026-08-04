

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $932 million, or $6.73 per share. This compares with $890 million, or $6.43 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $9.457 billion from $8.643 billion last year.



Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $932 Mln. vs. $890 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.73 vs. $6.43 last year. -Revenue: $9.457 Bln vs. $8.643 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: 10 % To 13 %



FY Outlook:



EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 18.0% to 18.5%



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