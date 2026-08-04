New integration brings Imprivata Enterprise Access Management directly into the Vasion Platform: closing the identity gap at the print layer, enabling clinicians and healthcare users to securely release jobs at any printer with a single badge tap.

Vasion, a leader in intelligent print automation, today announced a strategic integration with Imprivata, a leading digital identity and access management company for life- and mission-critical industries, starting with healthcare. The Vasion platform, with PrinterLogic, PrinterLogic Output, and Vasion Automate, offers shared Imprivata customers a unified identity layer, spanning endpoints and printers, for secure, enterprise-wide visibility into every print job.

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The integration is designed to maximize existing Imprivata deployments. No rip-and-replace is required. The Vasion platform works with the Imprivata infrastructure organizations already have in place, extending its value to print without adding new hardware.

Print environments remain a blind spot in identity and access management. The stakes are significant. Quocirca's 2025 Print Security Landscape study found 56% of organizations suffered a print-related data loss last year, with print security budgets projected to grow 13% in the year ahead, clear indications the print layer is escalating in IT importance. In healthcare, every unattended page on an output tray could be protected health information, resulting in HIPAA exposure and, critically, potential patient safety risks.

Vasion validates users against Imprivata EAM, print jobs remain held in a secure queue until the user taps their badge at any networked printer, at which point the platform releases the print job only to that authenticated user. Every release is tied to a verified identity, so sensitive documents, including PHI or regulated data, never sit unattended, and every print event is captured in audit trails for compliance reporting.

"Vasion's integration with Imprivata makes secure print workflows easier for clinicians by allowing users to authenticate at the printer with the same badge they already use across their clinical environment. This creates a faster, simpler experience while helping customers maintain Imprivata as the single source of truth for identity and access," said Sasha Bonakdar, Sr. VP, Product Operations Tech Alliance, Imprivata.

The integration is designed to maximize existing Imprivata deployments. No rip-and-replace is required. The Vasion platform works with the Imprivata infrastructure organizations already have in place, extending its value to print without adding new hardware. Vasion auto-detects whether Imprivata is running, and non-Imprivata workstations fall back to standard authentication automatically, for a frictionless, password-less user experience.

"To bring Imprivata Enterprise Access Management into the Vasion Platform is the kind of work that makes intelligent print automation real for the customers who need it most. Together with the trusted name in identity for mission-critical industries, Vasion is closing the gap between who's authenticated at the workstation and who picks up the print job, starting with healthcare, and expanding into every industry where identity and document workflows need to work as one. We're proud to be building this visibility into the print layer," said Chee Tan, Vice President of Ecosystem Alliances, Vasion.

The Vasion and Imprivata integration is also supported by the PrinterLogic and PrinterLogic Output Zero Trust Printing architecture, including redaction by AI of PHI and job-level audit logging across the entire fleet. The integration supports the compliance and security requirements healthcare organizations and regulated government agencies demand, bolstered by Vasion's ISO 42001 and ISO 27001 certifications, and SOC 2 Type II report.

Availability

The Vasion and Imprivata integration is available now. Visit www.vasion.com/integrations/imprivata to learn more.

About Vasion

Vasion is an Intelligent Print Automation category leader making digital transformation attainable for all by eliminating print servers, consolidating print environments, and digitizing document workflows. Renowned for pioneering serverless, direct IP printing with PrinterLogic, we are now redefining modern output management with one of the world's most secure cloud native platforms: Vasion holds ISO 42001 and ISO 27001 certifications, SOC 2 Type II report, and achieved FedRAMP High Authorization. More than 14,000 customers globally, including hundreds of the world's leading enterprises, use Vasion to modernize, consolidate, automate, and secure their print environments, deploying and enabling AI at the document layer. Learn more at vasion.com.

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Contacts:

Nadia Romero

Sr. Manager of PR and Corporate Communications

nadia.romero@vasion.com