IGEL Recognizes Nutanix, Omnissa, NVIDIA, HP and Imprivata as 2026 IGEL Ready Partners of the Year

Awarded at IGEL Now & Next 2026, partners driving the next phase of secure, scalable cloud workspaces through validated integration, accelerated growth, application excellence, and cybersecurity innovation.

MIAMI, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEL, a global leader in secure endpoint OS solutions and the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint OS Platform, today proudly announced the winners of the 2026 IGEL Ready Partner of the Year Awards at the IGEL Now & Next event held at the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach from March 30-April 2. Building on the momentum and ecosystem collaboration celebrated at IGEL Now & Next, the awards recognize the exceptional contributions of IGEL Ready partners.

"These awards underscore the strength of the IGEL Ready ecosystem and the real business impact of strategic collaboration," said Jim Airdo, SVP of Strategic Alliances at IGEL. "As enterprises demand validated, scalable solutions for VDI and hybrid cloud, our partners are leading the way-reducing complexity, lowering risk, and delivering secure digital workspaces with precision. This year's winners represent the best of what it means to execute with IGEL."

Now in its fifth year, the IGEL Ready Partner of the Year Awards recognizes partners delivering measurable enterprise impact through technical validation, scalable joint solutions, and sustained customer adoption across the IGEL Ready ecosystem.

"The IGEL Ready ecosystem brings together leading innovators to deliver seamless, secure, enterprise-grade cloud workspaces," said Divya Saggar, Director, IGEL Ready. "Through deep engineering collaboration and validated integrations, we help customers simplify VDI and hybrid cloud deployments, reduce risk, and move from pilots to scaled rollouts-while reinforcing a preventative, Zero Trust approach at the endpoint that minimizes attack surface and strengthens overall security posture, positioning IGEL as a strategic enterprise ecosystem player."

This year's IGEL Ready Partner of the Year Award winners represent the best in ecosystem leadership, technical integration, growth, application performance, and cybersecurity excellence. The winners are:

IGEL Ready Global Partner of the Year 2026 - Nutanix

IGEL Ready Technology Partner of the Year 2026 - Omnissa

IGEL Ready Accelerated Growth Partner of the Year 2026 - HP

IGEL Ready Application Excellence Partner of the Year 2026 - Imprivata

IGEL Ready Cybersecurity Excellence Partner of the Year 2026 - NVIDIA



"We're honored to be named the IGEL Ready Global Partner of the Year," said Gregory Lehrer VP, Business Development & Ecosystems, Nutanix. "Together with IGEL, we're helping enterprises simplify VDI and hybrid cloud deployments with a cleaner, more secure architecture. By pairing the Nutanix Cloud Platform with IGEL OS, customers can scale confidently, across cloud and on-premise, while reducing the complexity and risk that have traditionally slowed VDI projects. This recognition validates our strong technical alignment and our shared focus on enterprise-scale deployments."

"We're proud to be recognized as the IGEL Ready Technology Partner of the Year," said Skip Gumble, Global Strategic Alliances, Omnissa. "Our long-standing collaboration with IGEL enables smart, seamless, and secure digital workspace experiences for our shared customers. IGEL is tightly aligned with leading virtual desktop and app delivery strategies, and together Omnissa and IGEL are helping customers gain greater visibility, control, and compliance as they migrate to a modern digital work platform."

"Imprivata is honored to be recognized as IGEL Ready Application Excellence Partner of the Year," said Sasha Bonakdar, SVP Technology Alliances & Product Operations at Imprivata. "In healthcare and other mission-critical industries, it is essential that users have fast, secure access to the resources they need to drive productivity. Together with IGEL, we're enabling streamlined deployment of Imprivata through IGEL OS and the IGEL App Portal to deliver fast, frictionless access at scale. The result is optimized workflows, including passwordless authentication and AI-powered threat detection, in shared workstation environments with consistent performance that improves security, compliance, and efficiency."

To join the fast-growing ecosystem of IGEL Ready partners and drive secure digital transformation, explore the IGEL Ready Showcase or connect with our team at ready@igel.com. Apply today and be part of the future of secure endpoint computing.

IGEL Now & Next 2026 is made possible through the sponsorship of IGEL Ready partners, including Lenovo, Omnissa, HP, Island, Microsoft, Nerdio, Nutanix, ControlUp, Palo Alto Networks, UltraArmor, Contour ActiveKey, Imprivata, Liquidware, Parallels, and Vasion. Their commitment to innovation and secure cloud workspaces underscores the importance of collaboration in today's digital-first world. For more information, visit igel.com/nowandnext2026.

About IGEL

IGEL is a global leader in secure endpoint delivery, adaptive secure desktop solutions, and the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform for now and next. It enables hybrid work, accelerates cloud adoption, and enforces Zero Trust across IT and OT environments, while delivering high performance with less complexity, cost, and risk.

The IGEL Preventative Security Model, central to IGEL's approach, removes attack surfaces and enforces Zero Trust principles through the IGEL Preventative Security Architecture, an immutable, modular design with no local data. Safeguarded by the Trusted Application Platform and supported by built-in Business Continuity, IGEL delivers operational resilience. Through the IGEL Adaptive Secure Desktop, organizations gain role-based workspace delivery tailored to user needs while maintaining failsafe security.

By extending device lifecycles and minimizing the software footprint, IGEL delivers significant TCO savings and advances sustainability. Founded in 2001 in Bremen, Germany, IGEL operates globally, with U.S. offices and a technology ecosystem of over 100 IGEL Ready partners in more than 50 countries. Learn more at www.igel.com

Media Contacts





Yocasta Valdez

Director Corporate Communications

press@igel.com



Carl Gersh

SVP Marketing

press@igel.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c696d57-5c15-445c-816f-e611b4e22822