In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) - up 30% at $29.60 Ibotta, Inc. (IBTA) - up 24% at $30.48 Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) - up 18% at $18.35 Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) - up 17% at $129.10 Voyager Technologies, Inc. (VOYG) - up 16% at $32.53 Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) - up 15% at $144.36 Ethos Technologies Inc. (LIFE) - up 15% at $26.22 POET Technologies Inc. (POET) - up 14% at $8.39 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) - up 11% at $58.05 Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) - up 10% at $62.43

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Inno Holdings Inc. (INHD) - down 29% at $6.73 AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) - down 25% at $8.12 Wetour Robotics Limited (WETO) - down 21% at $5.30 Certara, Inc. (CERT) - down 18% at $6.71 ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT) - down 15% at $13.00 Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) - down 13% at $5.65 Bruker Corporation (BRKR) - down 11% at $57.46 Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) - down 10% at $16.68 Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) - down 9% at $200.00 Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) - down 9% at $24.73

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX