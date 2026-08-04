

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, industrial supply company W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) raised its earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $45.50 to $47.25 per share on net sales between $19.4 billion and 19.7 billion, with sales growth of 8.4 to 10.0 percent and daily, organic constant currency sales growth of 11.5 to 13.0 percent.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $44.25 to $46.25 per share on net sales between $19.2 billion and 19.6 billion, with sales growth of 6.7 to 9.1 percent and daily, organic constant currency sales growth of 9.5 to 12.0 percent.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, GWW is trading on the NYSE at $1,305.00, down $65.32 or 4.77 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News