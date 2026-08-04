phData, Inc.: phData and Snowflake Expand Strategic Collaboration to Help Enterprises Put AI Into Production

New offerings leverage Snowflake CoCo, Cortex AI, and phData's engineering expertise to help enterprises modernize analytics, accelerate migrations, deploy governed AI applications, and operationalize intelligent workflows faster.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / phData, an AI and data services leader that builds intelligent systems for global enterprises, today announced an expanded strategic collaboration with Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, to help organizations move faster from AI experimentation to production.

The collaboration brings together Snowflake's AI capabilities, including CoCo and Cortex AI, with phData's engineering expertise, delivery methodologies, and enterprise implementation experience to develop repeatable solutions that help customers modernize analytics, deploy governed AI applications, and operationalize intelligence at scale. phData doesn't just implement Snowflake - they engineer it. The SCA makes that distinction official, giving customers a partner whose data engineering expertise is aligned directly with Snowflake's product roadmap, not bolted on after the sale. This agreement signals a deeper strategic commitment between the two organizations, underscoring phData's continued dedication to the Snowflake ecosystem and a shared focus on delivering transformative customer outcomes.

As organizations face mounting pressure to turn AI investments into measurable business outcomes, many continue to struggle with fragmented data environments, governance requirements, and the complexity of deploying AI beyond isolated pilots. Through expanded investments in solution development, technical enablement, and joint go-to-market programs, phData and Snowflake are helping customers build and scale AI with greater speed, trust, and confidence.

"Enterprise AI leaders will be the companies that move fastest from experimentation to production," said Ryan Bosshart, CEO of phData. "By combining Snowflake's AI capabilities with phData's engineering expertise, we help customers build secure, governed AI solutions faster and deliver measurable business impact."

"Enterprise customers need more than a platform - they need a partner who knows how to implement with precision. phData has consistently delivered that on Snowflake, and with CoCo and Cortex AI native to the platform, this collaboration gives joint customers a faster, more reliable path from AI investment to real business outcomes." said Kayle McBride, VP, GSI and Americas Alliances at Snowflake. "Together, Snowflake and phData are helping organizations accelerate the journey from AI experimentation to measurable customer outcomes."

The joint focus is on helping customers solve high-value business challenges with phData's enterprise-ready offerings, including:

Governed enterprise agents and assistants: Enabling secure, conversational access to trusted enterprise data and business intelligence.

AI-powered analytics modernization: Moving organizations from legacy analytics environments to unified platforms that connect data, analytics, and AI.

phData Forge implementation acceleration: Speeding modernization with automation, proven frameworks, and lower-risk implementation.

Operational AI workflows: Embedding intelligence into core processes to automate work and improve execution.

Industry-specific accelerators: Applying pre-built architectures and implementation patterns for regulated and data-intensive industries.

The expanded collaboration builds on phData's extensive experience helping enterprises modernize data platforms and operationalize AI on Snowflake. To date, phData has delivered nearly 750 Snowflake consulting engagements and most recently was recognized as Snowflake's 2026 AI Partner of the Year and 2026 AMER Implementation Partner of the Year-the seventh consecutive year phData has earned an award from Snowflake.

Read more about phData and Snowflake's collaboration here .

About phData

phData builds the systems enterprises need to lead the next era of business. We connect data, infrastructure, operations, and AI into systems that run in production, scale with change, and compound value over time. For more information, visit phdata.io.

Contact Information

marketing@phdata.io

SOURCE: phData, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/phdata-and-snowflake-expand-strategic-collaboration-to-help-ente-1200436