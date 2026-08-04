QPR Software: Inside information, profit warning: QPR Software Plc lowers its guidance for SaaS revenue for 2026

QPR SOFTWARE PLC INSIDE INFORMATION 4 August 2026 at 4:00 p.m. EEST

Inside information, profit warning: QPR Software Plc lowers its guidance for SaaS revenue for 2026

QPR Software Plc lowers its guidance for SaaS revenue for 2026 due to the termination of two customer agreements. The company keeps its guidance for EBITDA unchanged.

The termination of customer agreements that are significant in terms of SaaS revenue will affect the company's SaaS revenue in the second half of 2026. One of the terminated agreements relates to the company's legacy products, the revenue from which the company has previously estimated to decline.

The decrease in revenue resulting from the termination of the agreements is not expected to be fully compensated during the 2026 financial year by new customer agreements or other SaaS revenue. Consequently, QPR Software estimates that its SaaS revenue for 2026 will be lower than in the previous financial year. The company estimates that SaaS revenue from QPR ProcessAnalyzer will remain at the level of the previous financial year.

New guidance for the 2026 financial year

Based on the current contract portfolio and market outlook, the company estimates that its SaaS revenue for the 2026 financial year will be lower than in the previous financial year. The company estimates that SaaS revenue from QPR ProcessAnalyzer will remain at the level of the previous financial year.

The company expects EBITDA to be positive and higher than in the previous financial year.

Due to the nature of the business and long sales cycles, quarterly variations may be significant.

The company expects its operating environment to vary by region during the 2026 financial year, with economic growth forecast to remain moderate in several markets. Geopolitical tensions, trade policy risks and political uncertainty increase uncertainty in the international business environment.

Previous outlook for 2026 (issued on 13 February 2026 and reiterated on 24 April 2026)

Based on the current contract base and market outlook, the company does not expect a significant change in SaaS revenue development during the financial year 2026. The company forecasts EBITDA to be positive and higher than in the previous financial year.

Due to the nature of the business and long sales cycles, quarterly fluctuations may be significant.

The company expects its operating environment in the financial year 2026 to vary by region, with economic growth forecast to remain moderate across several market areas. Geopolitical tensions, trade policy risks, and political uncertainty increase uncertainty in the international business environment.

QPR SOFTWARE PLC

Board of Directors

For further information:

QPR Software Plc

Matti Erkheikki

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +358 40 717 2570

QPR Software in Brief

QPR Software (Nasdaq Helsinki) is a leading player in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) use case and one of the most advanced process mining software companies in the world. The company innovates, develops, and delivers software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizational operations. Additionally, QPR provides consulting services to ensure its customers derive full benefits from the software and associated methodologies.

www.qpr.com

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Nasdaq Helsinki

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www.qpr.com