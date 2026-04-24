QPR Software: Business review January-March 2026

QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE April 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM EEST

QPR Software Plc Business Review January-March 2026: SaaS revenue increased by 3 %, Software business revenue by 41 % and total revenue by 28 %. The growth was mainly due to the sale of the regional intellectual property rights of the QPR Metrics software to Leaders Solutions.

The company has changed its financial reporting practice in 2026. This is not an interim report in accordance with the IAS 34 standard. In accordance with the Securities Markets Act, QPR Software reports half-yearly and publishes business reviews for January-March and January-September regarding the company's key financial performance. The financial information in this review is unaudited.

JANUARY-MARCH 2026

SaaS net sales increased by 3 %.

Software net sales increased by 41 %. The growth was mainly due to the sale of the regional intellectual property rights of the QPR Metrics software to Leaders Solutions, from which 616 thousand euros in license revenue was recognized.

Net sales were 1,947 thousand euros, up 28 % (1,519).

EBITDA was 514 thousand euros (7), 507 thousand euros change compared to the corresponding period.

The operating profit was 334 thousand euros (-241), 575 thousand euros change compared to the corresponding period.

The result was 320 thousand euros (-266), 586 thousand euros change compared to the corresponding period.

Earnings per share was 0.016 euros (-0.014).

Cash flow from operations was 1,351 thousand euros (222), 1,129 thousand euros change compared to the corresponding period.

During the review period, personnel expenses included a non-recurring item of expenses related to changes in the company's management, totaling 134 thousand euros.

A total of 616 thousand euros in license revenue was recognized for the first quarter of the year from the regional intellectual property rights sold to Leaders Solutions.

OUTLOOK FOR 2026 (Unchanged)

Based on the current contract base and market outlook, the company does not expect a significant change in SaaS revenue development during the financial year 2026. The company forecasts EBITDA to be positive and higher than in the previous financial year.

Due to the nature of the business and long sales cycles, quarterly fluctuations may be significant.

The company expects its operating environment in the financial year 2026 to vary by region, with economic growth forecast to remain moderate across several market areas. Geopolitical tensions, trade policy risks, and political uncertainty increase uncertainty in the international business environment.

CEO REVIEW

Business Development

I started as the CEO of QPR Software Plc on February 24, 2026, and this is my first review of the company's development. During the first quarter of 2026, we finalized the sale of the regional intellectual property rights of the QPR Metrics software to Leaders Solutions and focused on launching an operating model aimed at accelerating sales.

The market environment remained challenging and customer decision-making slow. Despite this, we strengthened the foundation of our business, sharpened our commercial focus, and optimized our cost structure to support profitable growth.

Strategic focus and partnerships

The previously mentioned QPR Metrics transaction was the most significant strategic action during the review period. The arrangement clarifies our portfolio and strengthens our focus on the process intelligence business. Under the agreement, Leaders Solutions will be responsible for the development and commercial utilization of the rights related to the QPR Metrics software in the Middle East and selected African markets. Following the transaction, Leaders Solutions will continue as a reseller of the QPR ProcessAnalyzer product.

We entered into a strategic partnership with Cognitio Analytics, through which the company will represent the QPR ProcessAnalyzer software in North America. The goal is to accelerate the sales of the product in the United States by utilizing local sales and delivery capabilities, as well as to free up QPR's own resources for business development in Europe.

Expanding the distribution model: Snowflake and AWS

Snowflake Marketplace is a key part of our commercial model. QPR ProcessAnalyzer operates directly within the customer's Snowflake environment, which eliminates the need for separate integrations, improves data security, and accelerates deployment.

In January 2026, we expanded our distribution by listing QPR ProcessAnalyzer on the AWS Marketplace as well. This opens up a new global sales channel and strengthens our international visibility. A multichannel, cloud-based distribution model perfectly serves organizations that acquire their analytics solutions directly through their own cloud ecosystems.

Development of AI capabilities

We continued the development of QPR ProcessAnalyzer, with a particular focus on the next generation of process mining, including object-centric methodology and AI capabilities. A key milestone was the development of the MCP (Model Context Protocol) interface, which enables seamless integration with other AI applications supporting this emerging standard, such as Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, and Claude. This allows these applications to leverage the process intelligence provided by QPR ProcessAnalyzer in real time.

AI identifies process deviations and answers questions in natural language, accelerating analysis and lowering the barrier to adoption across organizations. This brings process mining directly into everyday decision-making and further strengthens our position as a forerunner in the market.

Towards profitable growth

During the current year, we will focus on building a scalable and focused go-to-market model that enables future growth. We are seeking new partners and offering both them and our current partners a unique opportunity to develop replicable, use-case-specific solutions on top of QPR ProcessAnalyzer.

We are strongly positioned to capitalize on the transformation of AI and cloud services, thanks to our clear strategy, distinctive product, and strong ecosystem position. Our goal is to grow our business profitably and strengthen our position as an international player.

I want to thank our customers and partners for their trust and excellent cooperation. A special thanks goes to our shareholders for their continuous support, and to our personnel, whose commitment and expertise are QPR's most important asset.

Matti Erkheikki

CEO

NET SALES BY PRODUCT GROUP

EUR in thousands Jan-Mar, 2026 Jan-Mar, 2025 Change,

% Jan-Dec, 2025 Software licenses 667 79 744 334 Renewable software licenses 194 169 15 314 Software maintenance services 283 389 -27 1,330 SaaS 674 653 3 2,769 Consulting 130 229 -43 873 Total 1,947 1,519 28 5,619

CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT (RESTATED)

Restated EUR in thousands, unless

otherwise indicated Jan-Mar, 2026 Jan-Mar, 2025 Change,

% Jan-Dec, 2025 Net sales 1,947 1,519 28 5,619 Other operating income - - - 1 Materials and services 237 269 -12 933 Employee benefit expenses 853 854 0 3,044 Other operating expenses 343 389 -12 1,569 EBITDA 514 7 7,351 75 Depreciation and amortization 181 248 -27 887 Operating result 334 -241 239 -813 Financial income and expenses -14 -19 -29 -50 Result before tax 320 -260 223 -862 Income taxes - -6 -100 -187 Result for the period 320 -266 220 -1,050 Profit for the period attributable: To the Owners' of the Parent Company 320 -266 -1,050 Earnings per share, EUR

(basic and diluted) 0.016 -0.014 220 -0.054 Consolidated statement of

comprehensive income: Result for the period 320 -266 220 -1,050 Exchange differences on

translating foreign operations 1 -6 2 Total comprehensive income 321 -272 218 -1,048 *Adjustment to the previous financial period due to a change in the reporting policy of product development activations

For further information:

QPR Software Plc

Matti Erkheikki

Chief Executive Officer

Puh. +358 40 717 2570

QPR Software in Brief

QPR Software (Nasdaq Helsinki) is a leading player in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) use case and one of the most advanced process mining software companies in the world. The company innovates, develops, and delivers software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizational operations. Additionally, QPR provides consulting services to ensure its customers derive full benefits from the software and associated methodologies.

www.qpr.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.qpr.com/