QPR Software: QPR Software strengthens its North American Operations through expanded strategic partnership with Cognitio Analytics

QPR Software Plc is deepening its collaboration with U.S.-based Cognitio Analytics Inc. to accelerate growth in the North American market. Since beginning their cooperation in June 2024, the companies have secured joint customer wins and successfully delivered several projects. The expanded agreement now broadens cooperation across sales, delivery, and customer support.

Under the new arrangement, Cognitio Analytics will take on a broader role in driving QPR's local software sales, project delivery, and first-line customer support across North America, while QPR gains access to Cognitio's pool of more than 200 experienced service professionals.

This strengthened cooperation enhances QPR's broader North American partner ecosystem by adding regional capacity that complements existing U.S. partners. With a stronger local footprint, all partners are better positioned to accelerate customer success and expand QPR solutions across the market.

"We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Cognitio Analytics, a trusted and highly experienced process intelligence partner," says QPR Software CEO Heikki Veijola. "This expansion provides our customers and partners in the U.S. with stronger local presence, faster response times, more proactive sales engagement, and a proven implementation partner. As demand for process intelligence continues to grow in North America, this partnership positions us to better serve the market."

Cognitio Analytics founder and CEO Lalit Wangikar shares the enthusiasm: "We are proud to expand our cooperation with QPR. For years, we have helped organizations improve their business processes, and QPR ProcessAnalyzer is an outstanding process intelligence solution that delivers real value to our clients. We will also continue supporting QPR's global customers and partners wherever our expertise is needed."

