Mittwoch, 11.02.2026
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
WKN: 552488 | ISIN: FI0009008668 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
11.02.26 | 10:30
0,810 Euro
+3,85 % +0,030
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QPR SOFTWARE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QPR SOFTWARE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7900,83010:31
11.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
QPR Software: QPR Software strengthens its North American Operations through expanded strategic partnership with Cognitio Analytics

QPR SOFTWARE PLC PRESS RELEASE February 11, 2026 at 9 a.m. EET

QPR Software Plc is deepening its collaboration with U.S.-based Cognitio Analytics Inc. to accelerate growth in the North American market. Since beginning their cooperation in June 2024, the companies have secured joint customer wins and successfully delivered several projects. The expanded agreement now broadens cooperation across sales, delivery, and customer support.

Under the new arrangement, Cognitio Analytics will take on a broader role in driving QPR's local software sales, project delivery, and first-line customer support across North America, while QPR gains access to Cognitio's pool of more than 200 experienced service professionals.

This strengthened cooperation enhances QPR's broader North American partner ecosystem by adding regional capacity that complements existing U.S. partners. With a stronger local footprint, all partners are better positioned to accelerate customer success and expand QPR solutions across the market.

"We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Cognitio Analytics, a trusted and highly experienced process intelligence partner," says QPR Software CEO Heikki Veijola. "This expansion provides our customers and partners in the U.S. with stronger local presence, faster response times, more proactive sales engagement, and a proven implementation partner. As demand for process intelligence continues to grow in North America, this partnership positions us to better serve the market."

Cognitio Analytics founder and CEO Lalit Wangikar shares the enthusiasm: "We are proud to expand our cooperation with QPR. For years, we have helped organizations improve their business processes, and QPR ProcessAnalyzer is an outstanding process intelligence solution that delivers real value to our clients. We will also continue supporting QPR's global customers and partners wherever our expertise is needed."

For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029

QPR Software in Brief

QPR Software (Nasdaq Helsinki) is a leading player in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) use case and one of the most advanced process mining software companies in the world. The company innovates, develops, and delivers software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizational operations. Additionally, QPR provides consulting services to ensure its customers derive full benefits from the software and associated methodologies.

www.qpr.com

Cognitio Analytics in Brief

Cognitio Analytics Inc. is a U.S.-based consulting and technology company specializing in process intelligence, data engineering, and digital transformation. With more than 200 experienced service professionals and a strong track record in delivering value through data-driven process improvement, the company helps organizations optimize operations, accelerate automation initiatives, and scale enterprise-wide insights. Cognitio Analytics partners with leading technology providers to deliver robust, outcome-focused solutions for clients across industries.

www.cognitioanalytics.com

DISTRIBUTION

Key medias

www.qpr.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
