QPR Software: Inside Information: QPR Software Plc Has Agreed to Sell the Intellectual Property Rights of the QPR Metrics Software to Leaders Solutions for the Middle East and Certain African Markets

QPR SOFTWARE PLC INSIDE INFORMATION 12 February 2026 at 12:15 p.m. EET

QPR Software Plc has agreed to sell the intellectual property rights related to the QPR Metrics software to its long-term partner, Leaders Solutions. Leaders Solutions is an IT and software solutions company based in Saudi Arabia. The arrangement covers the Middle East and certain African markets, excluding Turkey. QPR will retain the intellectual property rights related to the QPR Metrics software in all other market areas.

Strategic Rationale of the Arrangement

The arrangement supports QPR's strategic focus on its core business and key software products. The QPR Metrics software is not at the core of the company's strategy. As a result of the arrangement, QPR will no longer focus on selling the QPR Metrics solution in the markets covered by the arrangement but will instead direct its sales and marketing investments toward its Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) offering and the process intelligence SaaS solutions at its core.

At the same time, the arrangement strengthens Leaders Solutions' position in developing the QPR Metrics business in the relevant market areas and clarifies the roles and responsibilities of the parties. In the Middle East, the majority of the QPR Metrics business has already been carried out in close cooperation with Leaders Solutions.

Despite the arrangement, Leaders Solutions will continue as a strategic partner of QPR and as a reseller of QPR's other software solutions, particularly the QPR ProcessAnalyzer product.

The arrangement enables QPR to realize future revenues from these market areas without significant additional investments in the QPR Metrics business. At the same time, the arrangement frees up the company's resources for the development of strategically more important solutions and markets.

Terms of the Transaction

The one-time compensation payable for the transfer of the regional intellectual property rights is EUR 500,000. The parties have signed the main agreement for the arrangement, and the arrangement will be completed on the agreed completion date, at which time the Territorial IPR rights will be transferred to Leaders Solutions upon payment of the compensation. On the Completion date, an updated cooperation agreement concerning the parties' future collaboration will also be signed.

In addition, QPR is entitled to receive a fixed annual compensation of EUR 110,000 from Leaders Solutions in 2026 and 2027. QPR will recognize the compensation received from the transfer of regional intellectual property rights as license revenue.

The arrangement also includes the transfer of certain customer agreements related to the QPR Metrics software to Leaders Solutions.

The Board of Directors of QPR Software Plc has evaluated the alternatives and terms related to the arrangement as a whole. The Board considers that the terms and purchase price of the transaction are at market terms, acceptable, and in the best interest of the company's shareholders.

Key Impacts of the Arrangement

Revenue and Result

The arrangement is expected to have a positive impact on QPR Software Plc's revenue and result in the financial year 2026. The impact will consist of the EUR 500,000 one-time compensation and the fixed license compensations received in 2026 and 2027.

As a result of the arrangement, revenue related to the QPR Metrics software from the Middle East and certain African markets (excluding Turkey) will be removed from QPR's revenue as the intellectual property rights for these market areas are transferred to Leaders Solutions.

The arrangement supports QPR's strategy to allocate resources to strategically key software products and strengthens the growth of process intelligence solutions also in the Middle East.

Personnel

The arrangement may potentially have impacts on QPR Software Plc's operations related to the relevant market areas and the personnel working in those functions. Possible impacts will be evaluated in more detail as the implementation of the arrangement progresses.

For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029

QPR Software in Brief

QPR Software (Nasdaq Helsinki) is a leading player in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) use case and one of the most advanced process mining software companies in the world. The company innovates, develops, and delivers software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizational operations. Additionally, QPR provides consulting services to ensure its customers derive full benefits from the software and associated methodologies.

www.qpr.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com