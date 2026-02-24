QPR Software: Inside Information: Matti Erkheikki Appointed as CEO of QPR Software Plc

QPR SOFTWARE PLC INSIDE INFORMATION 24 February 2026 at 11 a.m. EET

The Board of Directors of QPR Software Plc has appointed Matti Erkheikki, M.Sc. (Engineering), as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Erkheikki will assume his position on 24 February 2026. He succeeds Heikki Veijola, who will step down from his role as CEO. In addition to his responsibilities as CEO, Erkheikki will also be in charge of the company's sales.

Matti Erkheikki brings over 20 years of experience with QPR's technology, business operations, and strategic development, as well as a strong understanding of the company's customer base, market, and operating model. He has held several key leadership positions within the company and most recently served as Chief Product Officer, where he was responsible for the vision and strategy of the company's product portfolio.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Heikki Veijola for his significant contribution to the company. He has led the company with determination through the recent years of transformation and strengthened its foundation for future development," says Pertti Ervi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of QPR Software Plc.

"We are very pleased to appoint Matti Erkheikki as the company's new CEO. His strong knowledge of the company, combined with his experience in developing products, strategy, and customer engagement, provides an excellent basis for continuing the company's direction consistently and for achieving long-term growth," Ervi continues.

"QPR has become very familiar to me over the years in various roles, and it is a great honor to take on the role of CEO at this stage of the company's development. The company has highly skilled and committed personnel as well as competitive technology. We will continue to execute our strategy with determination, focus on increasing customer value, and build the company's next phase of development," says Matti Erkheikki.

