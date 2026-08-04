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WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
04.08.26 | 09:15
76,75 
+0,09 % +0,07
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Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
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DP WORLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
04.08.2026 15:38 Uhr
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DP World Employee Spotlight: Alixon's Journey Engineering the Future of Posorja

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / For Alixon Ocampo, engineering has always been about creating lasting impact. Today, as Site Project Manager at DP World's terminal at the Port of Posorja, Ecuador, she is leading the expansion of a strategic gateway that strengthens trade, supports economic growth, and creates new opportunities for the country.

Her journey with DP World began in 2017, when she joined the business in a Document Control support role as construction of the original terminal in Posorja was getting underway. Since then, she has contributed to major infrastructure projects across the region, including in DP World's port terminal in Callao, Perú, before returning to Posorja to help lead the next phase of the port's development.

Engineering that Transforms Communities

From an early age, Alixon was inspired by engineering's ability to transform reality. That passion led her to study civil engineering and pursue projects that make a tangible difference in people's lives.

"What inspires me most about this profession is that it allows us to create something where before there was nothing - a port, a road, infrastructure that connects communities and generates opportunities," Alixon shares.

Today, leading the expansion of the Posorja terminal is both a privilege and a responsibility for her.

Alixon further added that "beyond the infrastructure, what motivates me most is knowing that we are building a strategic project for Ecuador that strengthens foreign trade, generates employment, and contributes to the country's economic growth."

Growing Through Opportunity

Reflecting on her career, Alixon credits DP World's culture of trust and development for helping her grow into a leadership role.

"From day one, I found leaders who trusted my potential, gave me increasing responsibilities, and allowed me to learn from world-class projects."

Working alongside multicultural teams and experienced professionals has shaped her career, while opportunities across different projects have prepared her to lead one of DP World's most significant infrastructure developments in Latin America.

Inspiring the Next Generation

As more women pursue technical and leadership careers across the port industry, Alixon hopes her own journey encourages others to follow.

"Prepare yourselves. Be curious and continue developing your technical skills. Opportunities come, but we must be prepared to take advantage of them."

She believes diversity strengthens both teams and decision-making, helping drive better outcomes for the business and the industry.

"Just as ports connect to the world, my greatest satisfaction is knowing that, through engineering, we can also connect opportunities for future generations."

Careers that build the future

At DP World, people are empowered to build meaningful careers while delivering infrastructure and supply chain solutions that connect the world. Through continuous learning, development opportunities, and an inclusive culture, we support our people in growing their skills, leading with purpose, and creating lasting impact for customers, communities, and global trade. Learn more at careers.dpworld.com

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-employee-spotlight-alixons-journey-engineering-the-futu-1201246

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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