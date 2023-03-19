Verbund: Utiltiy company Verbund increased results for financial year 2022 clearly. EBITDA climbed by 100.2% to € 3,160.7m. The Group result surged by 96.6% to €1,717.0m compared with the same period of the previous year. A dividend of €3.60 per share for financial year 2022 will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2023. Fpr the current year, Verbund expects EBITDA of between around €3,500m and €4,400m and a Group result of between around €1,900m and €2,500m in financial year 2023.Verbund: weekly performance: -7.22% AT&S: Given the current market environment, AT&S has adapted its pace of growth to the market conditions and postponed its medium-term goals by a year to the 2026/27 financial year. In order to mitigate the ...

