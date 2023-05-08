Anzeige
Montag, 08.05.2023

WKN: A1JKVH | ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AK
Tradegate
05.05.23
15:38 Uhr
26,200 Euro
-0,600
-2,24 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ALKERMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALKERMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
08.05.2023 | 18:50
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alkermes Named Among Top 100 Companies Leading in Wellbeing by Ibec

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Alkermes

Alkermes is proud to be selected as a 2023 Top 100 Companies Leading in Wellbeing by Ibec! This recognition acknowledges companies in Ireland who are leading the way in supporting employee wellbeing. Alkermes has been listed as part of this index since its creation in 2021. Learn more about this honor: https://lnkd.in/dZwAGpc

Alkermes, Monday, May 8, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753498/Alkermes-Named-Among-Top-100-Companies-Leading-in-Wellbeing-by-Ibec

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
