WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GH
Frankfurt
10.05.23
17:20 Uhr
26,750 Euro
-0,100
-0,37 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,80027,30019:27
Dow Jones News
10.05.2023 | 17:52
286 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Kaufman & Broad SA: Result Of Votes Of The Ordinary And Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting Of May 4, 2023

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: RESULT OF VOTES OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MAY 4, 2023

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: RESULT OF VOTES OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MAY 4, 2023 10-May-2023 / 17:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, May 10th, 2023

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MAY 4, 2023 

Number of shareholders present or represented at the Meeting:      310 
Number of shares of shareholders present or represented at the Meeting: 16,859,834 
Number of votes of shareholders present or represented at the Meeting:  24,204,278 
 
General quorum reached 
                                 Votes cast Exclusions For    Against  Abstention 
                                 (Number  (Number  (Number  (Number  (Number 
                                 and    and    and    and    and 
       Resolutions                Result proportion proportion proportion proportion proportion 
                                 Of votes  Of votes  Of votes  Of votes  Of votes 
                                 Expressed) Expressed) Expressed) Expressed) Expressed) 
 
ORDINARY 
DECISIONS 
 
                                 24,204,278 1,296   24,197,556 2,940   3,782 
       Review and approval of the annual 
1.      financial statements for the year ended  Adopted 
       November 30th, 2022 
                                 79.86%   0.000%   99.988%  0.012%   0.016% 
 
 
                                 24,204,278 1,296   24,102,094 101,325  859 
       Appropriation of net income for the year 
2.      ended November 30th, 2022         Adopted 
                                 79.86%   0.000%   99.581%  0.419%   0.004% 
 
                                 24,204,278 1,296   24,197,556 2,940   3,782 
       Review and approval of the consolidated 
3.      financial statements for the year ended  Adopted 
       November 30th, 2022 
                                 79.86%   0.000%   99.988%  0.012%   0.016% 
 
 
                                 24,204,278 1,296   24,192,909 10,508   861 
       Review and approval of the agreements 
4.      referred to in Article L. 225-38 of the  Adopted 
       French Commercial Code 
                                 79.86%   0.000%   99.957%  0.043%   0.004% 
 
 
                                 24,204,278 1,296   22,487,047 1,514,977 202,254 
       Approval of the compensation policy for 
5.      the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer  Adopted 
                                 79.86%   0.000%   93.688%  6.312%   0.836% 
 
                                 24,204,278 1,296   24,056,581 139,958  7,739 
       Approval of the Directors' compensation 
6.      policy                   Adopted 
                                 79.86%   0.000%   99.422%  0.578%   0.032% 
 
       Approval of the amendment to the 2022       24,204,278 1,296   22,717,706 1,296,460 190,112 
       compensation policy of the Chairman and 
       Chief Executive Officer approved by the 
7.      General Shareholders' Meeting of 5 May   Adopted 
       2022 and authorisation of the payment of 
       the exceptional bonus for the financial 
       year ended November 30th, 2022           79.86%   0.000%   94.601%  5.399%   0.785% 
 
 
       Approval of the fixed, variable and        24,204,278 1,296   22,317,689 1,617,022 269,567 
       exceptional components of the total 
       compensation and benefits of any kind paid 
8.      during the financial year ended November  Adopted 
       30th, 2022 or granted for the same 
       financial year to the Chairman and Chief 
       Executive Officer                 79.86%   0.000%   93.244%  6.756%   1.114% 
 
 
                                 24,204,278 1,296   23,557,519 565,392  81,367 
       Approval of the information mentioned in 
9.      Article L.22-10-9 -I of the French     Adopted 
       Commercial Code 
                                 79.86%   0.000%   97.656%  2.344%   0.336% 
 
 
                                 24,204,278 1,296   24,202,816 603    859 
       Ratification of the transfer of the 
10.      registered office             Adopted 
                                 79.86%   0.000%   99.998%  0.002%   0.004% 
 
                                 24,204,278 1,296   24,127,162 58,664   18,452 
       Authorisation to be granted to the Board 
       of Directors, for a period of eighteen 
11.      months, to buy back the Company's own   Adopted 
       shares 
                                 79.86%   0.000%   99.757%  0.243%   0.076% 
 
                                 24,204,278 1,296   24,202,883 540    855 
24.      Powers to carry out formalities      Adopted 
                                 79.86%   0.000%   99.998%  0.002%   0.004% 
 
 
EXTRAORDINARY DECISIONS 
 
                                      24,204,278 1,296 24,147,827 55,592 859 
       Authorisation to be granted to the Board of 
       Directors, for a period of twenty-six months, to 
12.      cancel shares held by the Company following the    Adopted 
       repurchase of its own shares. 
                                      79.86%   0.000% 99.770%  0.230% 0.004% 
 
 
                                      24,204,278 1,296 24,201,692 1,727  859 
       Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of 
       Directors, for a period of twenty-six months, to 
13.      increase the share capital by capitalisation of    Adopted 
       reserves or premiums. 
                                      79.86%   0.000% 99.993%  0.007% 0.004% 
 
 
       Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of     24,204,278 1,296 24,057,699 145,720 859 
       Directors, for a period of twenty-six months, to 
       issue ordinary shares and/or equity securities giving 
       access to other equity securities or giving 
14.      entitlement to the allocation of debt securities and/ Adopted 
       or securities giving access to equity securities to 
       be issued by the Company with maintenance of the 
       shareholders' preferential subscription right.        79.86%   0.000% 99.398%  0.602% 0.004% 
 
 
       Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of 
       Directors, for a period of twenty six months, to       24,204,278 1,296 23,938,089 265,354 835 
       issue ordinary shares and/or equity securities giving 
       access to other equity securities or giving 
       entitlement to the allocation of debt securities and/ 
15.      or securities giving access to equity securities to  Adopted 
       be issued by the Company, with cancellation of 
       shareholders' preferential subscription rights, in 
       the context of public offers other than those 
       referred to in Article L.411-2 of the French Monetary     79.86%   0.000% 98.904%  1.096% 0.003% 
       and Financial Code. 
 
 
       Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of 
       Directors, for a period of twenty six months, to       24,204,278 1,296 23,733,376 470,067 835 
       issue ordinary shares, and/or equity securities 
       giving access to other equity securities or giving 
       entitlement to the allocation of debt securities, and 
16.      /or securities giving access to equity securities to Adopted 
       be issued by the Company, with cancellation of 
       shareholders' preferential subscription rights, in 
       the context of public offers referred to in paragraph 
       1 of Article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and        79.86%   0.000% 98.058%  1.942% 0.003% 
       Financial Code. 
 
 
       Authorisation to be granted to the Board of 
       Directors, for a period of twenty six months, in      24,204,278 1,296 23,758,018 445,425  835 
       the event of the issue of ordinary shares, and/or 
       equity securities giving access to other equity 
       securities or giving entitlement to the allocation 
       of debt securities, and/or securities giving access 
17.      to equity securities to be issued by the Company  Adopted 
       with cancellation of the shareholders' preferential 
       subscription right, to set the issue price in 
       accordance with the terms set by the general 
       meeting within the limit of 10% of the share        79.86%   0.000% 98.160%  1.840%  0.003% 
       capital. 
 
 
                                     24,204,278 1,296 23,563,294 640,149  835 
       Authorisation to be granted to the Board of 
       Directors, for a period of twenty-six months, to 
18.      increase the number of securities to be issued in  Adopted 
       the event of a capital increase with or without 
       shareholders' preferential subscription rights.       79.86%   0.000% 97.355%  2.645%  0.003% 
 
 
       Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board     24,204,278 1,296 24,115,727 87,714  837 
       of Directors, for a period of twenty-six months, to 
       issue shares or equity securities giving access to 
       other equity securities or giving entitlement to 
19.      the allocation of debt securities in consideration Adopted 
       for contributions in kind of equity securities or 
       securities giving access to the capital within the 
       limit of 10% of the share capital.             79.86%   0.000% 99.638%  0.362%  0.003% 
 
 
       Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board     24,204,278 1,296 24,177,625 25,818  835 
       of Directors, for a period of twenty-six months, to 
       issue shares and/or equity securities giving access 
20.      to other equity securities or to the allocation of Adopted 
       debt securities as consideration for securities 
       tendered to any public exchange offer initiated by 
       the Company.                        79.86%   0.000% 99.893%  0.107%  0.003% 
 
 
       Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board     24,204,278 1,296 24,147,251 56,192  835 
       of Directors, for a period of twenty-six months, to 
       issue shares and/or securities giving access to 
       equity securities to be issued by the Company, with 
21.      cancellation of the shareholders' preferential   Adopted 
       subscription rights, to members of the Group's 
       Company Savings Plan (s) for an amount of 3% of the 
       share capital.                       79.86%   0.000% 99.768%  0.232%  0.003% 
 
 
                                     24,204,278 1,296 23,060,656 1,063,330 80,292 
       Authorisation to be granted to the Board of 
       Directors, for a period of thirty-eight months, to 
22.      allocate bonus shares to be issued or existing to  Adopted 
       employees and/or executive corporate officers of 
       the Company and related entities.              79.86%   0.000% 95.592%  4.408%  0.332% 
 
 
       Setting general ceilings for delegations of authority 
       at a nominal amount of (I) EUR2,220,000 for all capital 
       increases through the issue of shares or equity        24,204,278 1,296 24,154,226 49,215 837 
       securities giving access to other equity securities or 
       securities giving access to equity securities to be 
       issued, (II) EUR543,000 for capital increases by issuing 
       shares or equity securities giving access to other 
23.      equity securities or securities giving access to    Adopted 
       equity securities to be issued without preferential 
       subscription rights; and (III) EUR500,000,000, for 
       issues of debt securities giving entitlement to the 
       allocation of a share capital or debt security; 
       setting of specific ceilings for capital increases       79.86%   0.000% 99.797%  0.203% 0.003% 
       that may result from the allocation of free shares

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 

Contacts 
 
Chief Financial Officer 
Bruno Coche -+33(1) 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
Press relations 
PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -+33 (6) 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline CACITTI -+33 (6) 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
For more than 50 years, KAUFMAN & BROAD has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family 
homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. 
As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban 
projects, KAUFMAN & BROAD is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability 
and the strength of its brand. 
Let us create a more virtuous city together. 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed with the AMF on 31 March 2023 under number D.23-0210. It 
is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a 
detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In 
particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration 
Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, 
financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & 
Broad shares. 
This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell 
or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: KBSA_CP_résultat_de_vote_AGM_04 mai 2023_UK_Vdef

1629687 10-May-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1629687&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2023 11:21 ET (15:21 GMT)

