DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: RESULT OF VOTES OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MAY 4, 2023

Kaufman & Broad SA: RESULT OF VOTES OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MAY 4, 2023

Paris, May 10th, 2023

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MAY 4, 2023

Number of shareholders present or represented at the Meeting: 310 Number of shares of shareholders present or represented at the Meeting: 16,859,834 Number of votes of shareholders present or represented at the Meeting: 24,204,278 General quorum reached Votes cast Exclusions For Against Abstention (Number (Number (Number (Number (Number and and and and and Resolutions Result proportion proportion proportion proportion proportion Of votes Of votes Of votes Of votes Of votes Expressed) Expressed) Expressed) Expressed) Expressed) ORDINARY DECISIONS 24,204,278 1,296 24,197,556 2,940 3,782 Review and approval of the annual 1. financial statements for the year ended Adopted November 30th, 2022 79.86% 0.000% 99.988% 0.012% 0.016% 24,204,278 1,296 24,102,094 101,325 859 Appropriation of net income for the year 2. ended November 30th, 2022 Adopted 79.86% 0.000% 99.581% 0.419% 0.004% 24,204,278 1,296 24,197,556 2,940 3,782 Review and approval of the consolidated 3. financial statements for the year ended Adopted November 30th, 2022 79.86% 0.000% 99.988% 0.012% 0.016% 24,204,278 1,296 24,192,909 10,508 861 Review and approval of the agreements 4. referred to in Article L. 225-38 of the Adopted French Commercial Code 79.86% 0.000% 99.957% 0.043% 0.004% 24,204,278 1,296 22,487,047 1,514,977 202,254 Approval of the compensation policy for 5. the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Adopted 79.86% 0.000% 93.688% 6.312% 0.836% 24,204,278 1,296 24,056,581 139,958 7,739 Approval of the Directors' compensation 6. policy Adopted 79.86% 0.000% 99.422% 0.578% 0.032% Approval of the amendment to the 2022 24,204,278 1,296 22,717,706 1,296,460 190,112 compensation policy of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer approved by the 7. General Shareholders' Meeting of 5 May Adopted 2022 and authorisation of the payment of the exceptional bonus for the financial year ended November 30th, 2022 79.86% 0.000% 94.601% 5.399% 0.785% Approval of the fixed, variable and 24,204,278 1,296 22,317,689 1,617,022 269,567 exceptional components of the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid 8. during the financial year ended November Adopted 30th, 2022 or granted for the same financial year to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 79.86% 0.000% 93.244% 6.756% 1.114% 24,204,278 1,296 23,557,519 565,392 81,367 Approval of the information mentioned in 9. Article L.22-10-9 -I of the French Adopted Commercial Code 79.86% 0.000% 97.656% 2.344% 0.336% 24,204,278 1,296 24,202,816 603 859 Ratification of the transfer of the 10. registered office Adopted 79.86% 0.000% 99.998% 0.002% 0.004% 24,204,278 1,296 24,127,162 58,664 18,452 Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of eighteen 11. months, to buy back the Company's own Adopted shares 79.86% 0.000% 99.757% 0.243% 0.076% 24,204,278 1,296 24,202,883 540 855 24. Powers to carry out formalities Adopted 79.86% 0.000% 99.998% 0.002% 0.004% EXTRAORDINARY DECISIONS 24,204,278 1,296 24,147,827 55,592 859 Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of twenty-six months, to 12. cancel shares held by the Company following the Adopted repurchase of its own shares. 79.86% 0.000% 99.770% 0.230% 0.004% 24,204,278 1,296 24,201,692 1,727 859 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of twenty-six months, to 13. increase the share capital by capitalisation of Adopted reserves or premiums. 79.86% 0.000% 99.993% 0.007% 0.004% Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of 24,204,278 1,296 24,057,699 145,720 859 Directors, for a period of twenty-six months, to issue ordinary shares and/or equity securities giving access to other equity securities or giving 14. entitlement to the allocation of debt securities and/ Adopted or securities giving access to equity securities to be issued by the Company with maintenance of the shareholders' preferential subscription right. 79.86% 0.000% 99.398% 0.602% 0.004% Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of twenty six months, to 24,204,278 1,296 23,938,089 265,354 835 issue ordinary shares and/or equity securities giving access to other equity securities or giving entitlement to the allocation of debt securities and/ 15. or securities giving access to equity securities to Adopted be issued by the Company, with cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights, in the context of public offers other than those referred to in Article L.411-2 of the French Monetary 79.86% 0.000% 98.904% 1.096% 0.003% and Financial Code. Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of twenty six months, to 24,204,278 1,296 23,733,376 470,067 835 issue ordinary shares, and/or equity securities giving access to other equity securities or giving entitlement to the allocation of debt securities, and 16. /or securities giving access to equity securities to Adopted be issued by the Company, with cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights, in the context of public offers referred to in paragraph 1 of Article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and 79.86% 0.000% 98.058% 1.942% 0.003% Financial Code. Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of twenty six months, in 24,204,278 1,296 23,758,018 445,425 835 the event of the issue of ordinary shares, and/or equity securities giving access to other equity securities or giving entitlement to the allocation of debt securities, and/or securities giving access 17. to equity securities to be issued by the Company Adopted with cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription right, to set the issue price in accordance with the terms set by the general meeting within the limit of 10% of the share 79.86% 0.000% 98.160% 1.840% 0.003% capital. 24,204,278 1,296 23,563,294 640,149 835 Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of twenty-six months, to 18. increase the number of securities to be issued in Adopted the event of a capital increase with or without shareholders' preferential subscription rights. 79.86% 0.000% 97.355% 2.645% 0.003% Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board 24,204,278 1,296 24,115,727 87,714 837 of Directors, for a period of twenty-six months, to issue shares or equity securities giving access to other equity securities or giving entitlement to 19. the allocation of debt securities in consideration Adopted for contributions in kind of equity securities or securities giving access to the capital within the limit of 10% of the share capital. 79.86% 0.000% 99.638% 0.362% 0.003% Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board 24,204,278 1,296 24,177,625 25,818 835 of Directors, for a period of twenty-six months, to issue shares and/or equity securities giving access 20. to other equity securities or to the allocation of Adopted debt securities as consideration for securities tendered to any public exchange offer initiated by the Company. 79.86% 0.000% 99.893% 0.107% 0.003% Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board 24,204,278 1,296 24,147,251 56,192 835 of Directors, for a period of twenty-six months, to issue shares and/or securities giving access to equity securities to be issued by the Company, with 21. cancellation of the shareholders' preferential Adopted subscription rights, to members of the Group's Company Savings Plan (s) for an amount of 3% of the share capital. 79.86% 0.000% 99.768% 0.232% 0.003% 24,204,278 1,296 23,060,656 1,063,330 80,292 Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of thirty-eight months, to 22. allocate bonus shares to be issued or existing to Adopted employees and/or executive corporate officers of the Company and related entities. 79.86% 0.000% 95.592% 4.408% 0.332% Setting general ceilings for delegations of authority at a nominal amount of (I) EUR2,220,000 for all capital increases through the issue of shares or equity 24,204,278 1,296 24,154,226 49,215 837 securities giving access to other equity securities or securities giving access to equity securities to be issued, (II) EUR543,000 for capital increases by issuing shares or equity securities giving access to other 23. equity securities or securities giving access to Adopted equity securities to be issued without preferential subscription rights; and (III) EUR500,000,000, for issues of debt securities giving entitlement to the allocation of a share capital or debt security; setting of specific ceilings for capital increases 79.86% 0.000% 99.797% 0.203% 0.003% that may result from the allocation of free shares

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche -+33(1) 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com Press relations PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -+33 (6) 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline CACITTI -+33 (6) 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com About KAUFMAN & BROAD For more than 50 years, KAUFMAN & BROAD has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban projects, KAUFMAN & BROAD is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability and the strength of its brand. Let us create a more virtuous city together. For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed with the AMF on 31 March 2023 under number D.23-0210. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

