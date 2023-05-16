

MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) is up over 39% at $6.07. Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) is up over 15% at $5.42. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) is up over 14% at $4.69. Redwire Corporation (RDW) is up over 8% at $2.84. Allego N.V. (ALLG) is up over 6% at $2.33. Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is up over 5% at $94.23. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is up over 5% at $6.40.



In the Red



Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) is down over 30% at $7.60. VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) is down over 21% at $9.40. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is down over 17% at $92.27. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) is down over 15% at $21.60. Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) is down over 14% at $41.51. Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) is down over 11% at $27.36. Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is down over 8% at $39.28. agilon health, inc. (AGL) is down over 8% at $21.85. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG) is down over 7% at $15.75.



