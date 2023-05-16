

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis said it signed a binding agreement with Faurecia and Michelin to buy 33.3% stake in Symbio, a leader in zero-emission hydrogen mobility. Faurecia and Michelin will remain shareholders with 33.3% holding each.



Symbio plans to produce 50,000 fuel cells per year by 2025, leveraging its Saint-Fons state-of-the-art gigafactory, which will start production in the second half of 2023.



The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals. Closing is expected in the third quarter of 2023.



