WKN: A3CPRW | ISIN: US6823281091 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
1812 BREWING COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
1812 BREWING COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
17.05.2023 | 14:38
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

1812 Brewing Company Inc.: 1812 Brewing Company's War of 1812 Amber Ale Approved for Sale in Ontario Canada as Momentum Continues to Grow for the Company's Flagship Product

Product Rollout Initiated at Forty-Nine Locations of The Beer Store

WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC PINK:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to announce that the Company's multi-gold medal winning beer War of 1812 Amber Ale has been approved for sale throughout the Canadian Province of Ontario. War of 1812 Amber Ale will be purchased directly by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario ("LCBO"), who shall be the wholesale distributor of the Company's product. War of 1812 Amber Ale shall then be initially available at forty-nine (49) of the 450 retail units of the privately held retailer The Beer Store (www.thebeerstore.ca). The Company shall pursue placement at more of The Beer Store locations after the initial rollout. Additionally, the LCBO (www.lcbo.com) also owns approximately 650 retail outlets, and the Company plans to pursue product placement at the LCBO's retail outlets when the LCBO issues call for new products. Combined, the two entities represent 1,100 retail outlets in Ontario Canada. The current retail locations of The Beer Store that will be featuring War of 1812 Amber Ale include:

St# 2006BRAMPTON80 PEEL CENTRE DRIVEL6T 4G8
St# 2007BOLTON150 MCEWEN DRIVE E.L7E 2Y3
St# 2008GEORGETOWN236 GUELPH STREETL7G 4B1
St# 2011MISSISSAUGA6780 TOWN CENTRE CIRCLEL5N 4B7
St# 2060MISSISSAUGA5800 MCLAUGHLIN ROADL5R 4B7
St# 2061OAKVILLE290 HAYS BOULEVARDL6H 7P3
St# 2113AJAX75 KINGSTON ROAD E.L1S 7J4
St# 2308ETOBICOKE1-3560 LAKESHORE BLVD. W.M8W 1N6
St# 2311TORONTO904 DUFFERIN STREETM6H 4A9
St# 2321TORONTO720 SPADINA AVENUEM5S 2T9
St# 2333MISSISSAUGA1550 DUNDAS STREET E.L4X 1L4
St# 2354YORK529 OAKWOOD AVENUEM6E 2X2
St# 2379NORTH YORK81 BILLY BISHOP WAY UNIT D3M3K 2C8
St# 2415TORONTO89 LAIRD DRIVE UNIT 1M4G 3T7
St# 2452TORONTO609 ROEHAMPTON AVEM4P 1S7
St# 2456SCARBOROUGH4479 KINGSTON RD UNIT 1M1E 2N7
St# 2474PICKERING1355 KINGSTON ROADL1V 1B8
St# 2478PICKERING705 KINGSTON ROADL1V 6K3
St# 2486SCARBOROUGH871 MILNER AVENUEM1B 5N6
St# 3112LONDON1080 ADELAIDE STREET N.N5Y 2N1
St# 3209WOODSTOCK911 DUNDAS STREETN4S 1G7
St# 3403BARRIE531 BAYFIELD STREETL4M 4Z9
St# 3406AURORA14800 YONGE STREETL4G 1N3
St# 3408BRACEBRIDGE505 HWY #118 W. UNIT 14P1L 1T3
St# 3409BRADFORD452 HOLLAND STREET W.L3Z 0G1
St# 3414NEWMARKET1100 DAVIS DRIVEL3Y 8W8
St# 3428BARRIE71 MAPLEVIEW DRIVEL4N 9H7
St# 3441COLLINGWOOD415 FIRST STREETL9Y 1B7
St# 3541HUNTSVILLE18 HANES ROADP1H 0A2
St# 3553SAULT STE. MARIE150 CHURCHILL BLVD.P6A 3Z9
St# 4006ORANGEVILLE270 BROADWAY STREETL9W 1L1
St# 4007GUELPH111 SILVERCREEK PRKY N.N1H 3T2
St# 4065BURLINGTON2025 GUELPH LINEL7P 4M8
St# 4156KITCHENER250 BLEAMS ROADN2C 2K6
St# 4162CAMBRIDGE150 HOLIDAY INN DRIVEN3C 0A1
St# 4203ST. CATHARINES2D TREMONT DRIVEL2T 3B2
St# 4301BELLEVILLE167 BELL BOULEVARDK8P 5N8
St# 4352CORNWALL1396 2ND STREET E.K6H 2B8
St# 4392BROCKVILLE125 STEWART BOULEVARDK6V 4W4
St# 4510KINGSTON1090 MIDLAND AVENUEK7P 2X9
St# 4511KINGSTON88 DALTON AVENUEK7K 0C4
St# 4590LINDSAY370 KENT STREET W.K9V 6G8
St# 4609OTTAWA515 SOMERSET STREET W.K1R 5J9
St# 4610OTTAWA2144 CARLING AVENUEK2A 1H1
St# 4618GLOUCESTER2018 OGILVIE ROADK1J 7N9
St# 4620NEPEAN3500 FALLOWFIELD ROADK2J 4A7
St# 4626ORLEANS2276 10th LINE RD UNIT B1K1E 3P6
St# 4658CARLETON PLC575 MCNEELY AVENUEK7C 0A8
St# 4702PETERBOROUGH139 GEORGE STREET N.K9J 3G6

"We are extremely excited to export our products - starting with our War of 1812 Amber Ale - to our neighbors and friends to the north in Ontario," stated Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava. The Province of Ontario has the largest beer sales of any of Canada's 10 the provinces, with 2021 beer sales of approximately Can$1.45 billion, with imports representing approximately 40% of those sales. "The Company's proximately to the boarder and our shared regional history make our products a natural fit in Canada." Mr. Scozzafava continued, "Just as exciting is to be able to roll out the product with a retail partner such as The Beer Store. Management will work extremely hard to make this initial launch a success so that more of The Beer Store's 450 locations desire to carry our flagship product." The Company's War of 1812 Amber Ale has won numerous top awards in international beer competitions recently including:

  • The top category medal and Amber Ale Brewery of the Year in 2023 New York International Beer Competition, April 2023
  • Gold Medal and category winner in the 2023 World Beer Championships, January 2023
  • Gold Medal Awarded at 23rd Annual Great International Beer, Cider, Mead & Sake Competition, November 2022
  • Gold Medal and United States Winner World Beer Awards, August 2022

1812 Brewing Company also recently announced that it has partnered with TapRm.com, a direct-to-consumer e-commerce and logistics company for distribution of War of 1812 Amber Ale that covers most areas of 45 states plus Washington DC. Customers can now order the 1812 Amber Ale directly for shipment to your home or restaurant at:

https://1812-brewing.taprm.com/all-products

About The Beer Store ("TBS"):

Brewers Retail Inc., doing business as "The Beer Store," is a privately owned chain of retail outlets selling beer and other malt beverages in the province of Ontario, Canada. Founded in 1927, it was owned at its inception by a consortium of Ontario-based brewers. Under Ontario's Liquor Control Act, The Beer Store was formerly the only retailer permitted to sell beer for off-site consumption, other than stores on the site of a brewery, locations of the provincial government-owned LCBO, and LCBO-authorized agency stores in certain smaller communities. The Beer Store operates approximately 450 outlets in Ontario.

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company"):

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

For more updates follow us on our Website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin.

https://www.kegsnetwork.com/
https://www.facebook.com/kegsnetwork/
https://www.instagram.com/kegsnetwork/
https://twitter.com/kegsnetwork

https://www.1812ale.com/
https://www.facebook.com/1812brewingcompany/
https://www.instagram.com/1812brewingcompany/
https://twitter.com/1812Brewing
https://www.linkedin.com/company/1812brewingcompany/

Contact Name: Tom Scozzafava
Contact Phone Number: 315-788-1812
Contact Email Address: contact@1812ale.com

Safe Harbor: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

SOURCE: 1812 Brewing Company Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755451/1812-Brewing-Companys-War-of-1812-Amber-Ale-Approved-for-Sale-in-Ontario-Canada-as-Momentum-Continues-to-Grow-for-the-Companys-Flagship-Product

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
