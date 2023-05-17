1812 Brewing Company Inc.: 1812 Brewing Company's War of 1812 Amber Ale Approved for Sale in Ontario Canada as Momentum Continues to Grow for the Company's Flagship Product

Product Rollout Initiated at Forty-Nine Locations of The Beer Store

WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC PINK:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to announce that the Company's multi-gold medal winning beer War of 1812 Amber Ale has been approved for sale throughout the Canadian Province of Ontario. War of 1812 Amber Ale will be purchased directly by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario ("LCBO"), who shall be the wholesale distributor of the Company's product. War of 1812 Amber Ale shall then be initially available at forty-nine (49) of the 450 retail units of the privately held retailer The Beer Store (www.thebeerstore.ca). The Company shall pursue placement at more of The Beer Store locations after the initial rollout. Additionally, the LCBO (www.lcbo.com) also owns approximately 650 retail outlets, and the Company plans to pursue product placement at the LCBO's retail outlets when the LCBO issues call for new products. Combined, the two entities represent 1,100 retail outlets in Ontario Canada. The current retail locations of The Beer Store that will be featuring War of 1812 Amber Ale include:

St# 2006 BRAMPTON 80 PEEL CENTRE DRIVE L6T 4G8 St# 2007 BOLTON 150 MCEWEN DRIVE E. L7E 2Y3 St# 2008 GEORGETOWN 236 GUELPH STREET L7G 4B1 St# 2011 MISSISSAUGA 6780 TOWN CENTRE CIRCLE L5N 4B7 St# 2060 MISSISSAUGA 5800 MCLAUGHLIN ROAD L5R 4B7 St# 2061 OAKVILLE 290 HAYS BOULEVARD L6H 7P3 St# 2113 AJAX 75 KINGSTON ROAD E. L1S 7J4 St# 2308 ETOBICOKE 1-3560 LAKESHORE BLVD. W. M8W 1N6 St# 2311 TORONTO 904 DUFFERIN STREET M6H 4A9 St# 2321 TORONTO 720 SPADINA AVENUE M5S 2T9 St# 2333 MISSISSAUGA 1550 DUNDAS STREET E. L4X 1L4 St# 2354 YORK 529 OAKWOOD AVENUE M6E 2X2 St# 2379 NORTH YORK 81 BILLY BISHOP WAY UNIT D3 M3K 2C8 St# 2415 TORONTO 89 LAIRD DRIVE UNIT 1 M4G 3T7 St# 2452 TORONTO 609 ROEHAMPTON AVE M4P 1S7 St# 2456 SCARBOROUGH 4479 KINGSTON RD UNIT 1 M1E 2N7 St# 2474 PICKERING 1355 KINGSTON ROAD L1V 1B8 St# 2478 PICKERING 705 KINGSTON ROAD L1V 6K3 St# 2486 SCARBOROUGH 871 MILNER AVENUE M1B 5N6 St# 3112 LONDON 1080 ADELAIDE STREET N. N5Y 2N1 St# 3209 WOODSTOCK 911 DUNDAS STREET N4S 1G7 St# 3403 BARRIE 531 BAYFIELD STREET L4M 4Z9 St# 3406 AURORA 14800 YONGE STREET L4G 1N3 St# 3408 BRACEBRIDGE 505 HWY #118 W. UNIT 14 P1L 1T3 St# 3409 BRADFORD 452 HOLLAND STREET W. L3Z 0G1 St# 3414 NEWMARKET 1100 DAVIS DRIVE L3Y 8W8 St# 3428 BARRIE 71 MAPLEVIEW DRIVE L4N 9H7 St# 3441 COLLINGWOOD 415 FIRST STREET L9Y 1B7 St# 3541 HUNTSVILLE 18 HANES ROAD P1H 0A2 St# 3553 SAULT STE. MARIE 150 CHURCHILL BLVD. P6A 3Z9 St# 4006 ORANGEVILLE 270 BROADWAY STREET L9W 1L1 St# 4007 GUELPH 111 SILVERCREEK PRKY N. N1H 3T2 St# 4065 BURLINGTON 2025 GUELPH LINE L7P 4M8 St# 4156 KITCHENER 250 BLEAMS ROAD N2C 2K6 St# 4162 CAMBRIDGE 150 HOLIDAY INN DRIVE N3C 0A1 St# 4203 ST. CATHARINES 2D TREMONT DRIVE L2T 3B2 St# 4301 BELLEVILLE 167 BELL BOULEVARD K8P 5N8 St# 4352 CORNWALL 1396 2ND STREET E. K6H 2B8 St# 4392 BROCKVILLE 125 STEWART BOULEVARD K6V 4W4 St# 4510 KINGSTON 1090 MIDLAND AVENUE K7P 2X9 St# 4511 KINGSTON 88 DALTON AVENUE K7K 0C4 St# 4590 LINDSAY 370 KENT STREET W. K9V 6G8 St# 4609 OTTAWA 515 SOMERSET STREET W. K1R 5J9 St# 4610 OTTAWA 2144 CARLING AVENUE K2A 1H1 St# 4618 GLOUCESTER 2018 OGILVIE ROAD K1J 7N9 St# 4620 NEPEAN 3500 FALLOWFIELD ROAD K2J 4A7 St# 4626 ORLEANS 2276 10th LINE RD UNIT B1 K1E 3P6 St# 4658 CARLETON PLC 575 MCNEELY AVENUE K7C 0A8 St# 4702 PETERBOROUGH 139 GEORGE STREET N. K9J 3G6

"We are extremely excited to export our products - starting with our War of 1812 Amber Ale - to our neighbors and friends to the north in Ontario," stated Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava. The Province of Ontario has the largest beer sales of any of Canada's 10 the provinces, with 2021 beer sales of approximately Can$1.45 billion, with imports representing approximately 40% of those sales. "The Company's proximately to the boarder and our shared regional history make our products a natural fit in Canada." Mr. Scozzafava continued, "Just as exciting is to be able to roll out the product with a retail partner such as The Beer Store. Management will work extremely hard to make this initial launch a success so that more of The Beer Store's 450 locations desire to carry our flagship product." The Company's War of 1812 Amber Ale has won numerous top awards in international beer competitions recently including:

The top category medal and Amber Ale Brewery of the Year in 2023 New York International Beer Competition, April 2023

in 2023 New York International Beer Competition, April 2023 Gold Medal and category winner in the 2023 World Beer Championships, January 2023

Gold Medal Awarded at 23rd Annual Great International Beer, Cider, Mead & Sake Competition, November 2022

Gold Medal and United States Winner World Beer Awards, August 2022

1812 Brewing Company also recently announced that it has partnered with TapRm.com, a direct-to-consumer e-commerce and logistics company for distribution of War of 1812 Amber Ale that covers most areas of 45 states plus Washington DC. Customers can now order the 1812 Amber Ale directly for shipment to your home or restaurant at:

https://1812-brewing.taprm.com/all-products

About The Beer Store ("TBS") :

Brewers Retail Inc., doing business as "The Beer Store," is a privately owned chain of retail outlets selling beer and other malt beverages in the province of Ontario, Canada. Founded in 1927, it was owned at its inception by a consortium of Ontario-based brewers. Under Ontario's Liquor Control Act, The Beer Store was formerly the only retailer permitted to sell beer for off-site consumption, other than stores on the site of a brewery, locations of the provincial government-owned LCBO, and LCBO-authorized agency stores in certain smaller communities. The Beer Store operates approximately 450 outlets in Ontario.

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company") :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

Contact Name: Tom Scozzafava

Contact Phone Number: 315-788-1812

Contact Email Address: contact@1812ale.com

SOURCE: 1812 Brewing Company Inc.

