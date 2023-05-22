

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) presented positive Phase 3 results evaluating the investigational use of Dupixent (dupilumab) compared to placebo in adults currently on maximal standard-of-care inhaled therapy (triple therapy) with uncontrolled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD and evidence of type 2 inflammation.



The Dupixent Phase 3 results were presented in the 2023 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The results will also be presented in the 'Breaking News: Clinical Trial Results in Pulmonary Medicine' session on May 22.



COPD is a life-threatening respiratory disease that damages the lungs and causes progressive lung function decline. Symptoms include persistent cough and breathlessness that may not only impair the ability to perform routine daily activities, but can also lead to anxiety, depression and sleep disturbances.



The results presented at ATS and published in NEJM are from the BOREAS trial, which met the primary and all key secondary endpoints.



Regeneron and Sanofi stated that Dupixent is the first and only investigational biologic for COPD that has demonstrated a significant reduction in moderate or severe acute exacerbations by 30% compared to placebo.



Dupixent is the first and only investigational biologic for COPD that has significantly improved lung function at 12 and 52 weeks, with numerical improvements seen as early as 2 weeks.



Dupixent significantly improved quality of life, with numerical improvements as early as 4 weeks after initiating treatment, and respiratory symptoms.



