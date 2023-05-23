

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo plc (FRES) engaged in the mining of precious metals, on Tuesday said that it was confident of delivering on its guidance for the year 2023.



The Mexico-headquartered mining company said its target is for wind power to provide 75 percent of its electricity by 2030 and assured to continue to engage with the relevant Government authorities to help it deliver on that target.



Fresnillo also said that preliminary analysis to the Mining Law in Mexico, indicated that there was no material impact for Fresnillo.



Shares of Fresnillo closed Monday's trading at 659.40 pence, down 5.40 pence or 0.81 percent from the previous close.



