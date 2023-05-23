Bath & Body Works: Driving Economic Development Through a Diverse Supplier Base

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Bath & Body Works



Bath & Body Works' supplier diversity program works to create mutually beneficial relationships with diverse enterprises, providing equitable access to business opportunities.

We believe that diversity, equity and inclusion make us stronger, and it's woven into all facets of our business. At Bath & Body Works, a diverse supplier base is a key element of how we put our DEI commitments into action.

Since 2003, Bath & Body Works' supplier diversity program has supported business and leadership development for suppliers from traditionally underrepresented or underserved groups to better position them for growth and inclusion in corporate supply chains.

Guided by our values, diversifying our supply base drives economic development in underserved communities and helps level the playing field in our procurement practices. This model also helps to create jobs, new skills, and support economic capacity within those communities.

"Investing in Supplier Diversity is a key business strategy that invites different perspectives and experiences and gives us the opportunity to discover innovative solutions for our business" says Kelli Holcomb-Acoff, General Manager of Procurement for Bath & Body Works. "Additionally, by focusing on inclusion and support of diverse suppliers, we can directly impact the communities where our customers live."

Bath & Body Works is committed to working with suppliers that are majority owned or operated by traditionally underrepresented or underserved populations including women; Black, Hispanic, Asian and Native Americans; LGBTQIA+ individuals; veterans and service-disabled veterans; and people with a disability, to ensure they have fair and equitable access to become our business partners.

We work in partnership with local and national organization initiatives to support our program. Currently we're mentors with Disability: IN, a nonprofit organization which works to effect change for people with disabilities in business. During this year-long mentorship program, we're paired with a Disability: IN certified supplier, connecting them with subject matter experts throughout the business to share guidance and expertise.

Last year Bath & Body Works launched a pilot program to support our incumbent suppliers in obtaining certification-certification verifies that a company is owned and operated by an individual in one of the dimensions of diversity, providing visibility to other corporations that they are a diverse supplier.

Though Bath & Body Works has fostered a supplier diversity program for 20 years, we're aiming to deepen and expand our relationships with diverse suppliers in the years to come. We have partnered with leaders across our business to develop a roadmap for a best-in-class program which further broadens economic vitality and prosperity in underrepresented communities and provides fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to our business.

For more information on this program, visit our site here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756685/Driving-Economic-Development-Through-a-Diverse-Supplier-Base