Longi said today it cut the prices of its wafer products by 30% and Trina announced it will build a 25 GW monocrystalline ingot factory in the Sichuan province. Furthermore, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the Chinese PV industry produced 39.92 GW of solar cells in April, and Datang Group unveiled the results of a tender to procure 8 GW of solar panels.PV module maker Trina Solar announced it has signed an agreement with an unspecified state-owned entity of Shifang City, Sichuan province, to build a 25 GW monocrystalline ingot factory in the area. The company should invest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...