Nomination of Florence Dupré as a member of the Board of Directors

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM) (ISIN: FR001400CM63; Mnemonic: ALOPM), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine for the treatment of resistant and metastatic cancer, today announced the results of its annual General Meeting, which took place at 2:30pm on 30 May 2023, and the nomination of Florence Dupré as a member of its Board of Directors.

Karine Lignel, Deputy CEO and COO, said: "I am very pleased with the way that OPM's first annual General Meeting since its IPO in October 2022 took place. This is an important time of year when the Management, the Board of Directors and our shareholders gather to take decisions that will guide our future development projects. I am also particularly delighted that Florence Dupré has joined our Board of Directors. As an experienced manager in the heart of the French healthcare ecosystem, she represents a real asset for our team and for the Company, particularly in supporting our CSR policy."

Nomination of Florence Dupré to the Board of Directors

Florence Dupré, a leading healthcare executive with over 28 years' experience in the sector, joins the OPM team as a member of the Board of Directors.

Florence Dupré holds a Master's degree in biology and biochemistry from the École Normale Supérieure ULM, as well as a Master's degree in marketing management from ESSEC. After contributing to several product launches for international pharmaceutical companies, she began entrepreneurial activities by setting up the French subsidiaries of BioAlliance Pharma (now Onxeo) and Vifor Pharma. Then, she joined AbbVie, where she held international responsibilities for sales and transformation. Following this, she became President of the French subsidiary of Medtronic, a world leader in healthcare technologies, at a time when the group was changing its business model during the COVID-19 pandemic. During her 2.5-year term, she focused on operational efficiency, customer service quality and the subsidiary's visibility within the ecosystem. Florence Dupré was also a member of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the Syndicat National des Technologies Médicales (SNITEM), and a member of the Management Board of the Fondation Université Rennes. In 2022, her article entitled "Diriger, c'est faire grandir" ("Leading is growing up") was published in Les Echos, and she received the "Coup de cœur" award from the Expressions de France Association for her commitment to inclusion in the workplace. In 2023, Le Figaro devoted a profile to her entitled "L'entreprise est aussi un laboratoire citoyen", and she was highlighted by the R&B et Associés agency as one of ten exceptional women on International Women's Rights Day. She is also the godmother of the 15th promotion of ESSEC's Women Board Ready programme.

Florence Dupré commented: "I am very honoured and proud to be able to contribute to OPM's development as a Board member. The core business of this biotech and the quality of its teams illustrate how artificial intelligence and digital technology are revolutionizing the whole value chain of the healthcare industry, starting with the discovery and development of new targets

About Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM), the result of the transfer of Oncodesign's Biotech and AI activities, is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine to treat resistant and metastatic cancers.

OPM's innovative technologies are (i) OncoSNIPER for the selection of therapeutic targets using artificial intelligence; (ii) Nanocyclix® for the design and selection of macrocyclic small molecule kinase inhibitors and (iii) Theranostics for the design and selection of radiolabeled biological molecules for systemic radiotherapy.

From these technologies, OPM has built a portfolio of therapeutic products. A first drug candidate based on the Nanocyclix® technology entered the clinical phase in 2022, in partnership with SERVIER (which exercised its option for an exclusive worldwide license on the program) to treat Parkinson's disease. ODS 101 is OPM's second candidate to enter the clinic, in the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases. Finally, OPM is also collaborating with Servier to discover new therapeutic targets for the treatment of pancreatic adenocarcinoma based on its OncoSNIPER technology. In addition, OPM is seeking a partner for Florepizol, a radiotracer specific for the mutated EGFR target, which has successfully completed Phase 1. Two projects are in early partnership phase with TIUMBIO (pulmonary fibrosis) and SEngine in oncology. Finally, OPM has a significant portfolio of early-stage projects with Nanocyclix® and Theranostics in oncology. With this portfolio of molecules and diversified therapeutic targets, OPM's mission is to discover effective therapies to treat resistant and advanced cancers. Based in Dijon, at the heart of the university and hospital cluster, OPM has 25 employees.

More info at: oncodesign.com

