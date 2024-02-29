ANIMUS program: development of proprietary methods using AI to optimize molecules derived from our Nanocyclix® technology, for faster selection of drug candidates

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM) (ISIN: FR001400CM63; Mnemonic: ALOPM), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine for the treatment of resistant and metastatic cancer, announces today that it has received notification of the allocation of financial support from the Deep Tech Development Fund

The funding is granted through a combination of grants and a repayable advance to finance R&D investment. This support is financed by the French government with funds from the Programme d'Investissement d'Avenir (PIA4) or the Fonds pour l'Innovation et l'Industrie (FII),and aims to finance the research and development phases of breakthrough innovation, prior to its industrial and commercial launch.

The ANIMUS program (Ai-boosted NanocyclIx platforM drUg diScovery) is based on the development of proprietary methods using Artificial Intelligence to accelerate the optimization of molecules developed using our Nanocyclix® technology, in order to select drug candidates faster. The ANIMUS program is supported exclusively by OPM.

OPM has currently a unique Nanocyclix® macrocycle collection of over 12,000 molecules, all of which are kinase inhibitors. Having carried out extensive characterization of these molecules, OPM now has an annotated database that is unique in the industry, which is an exclusive asset for applying Machine Learning and Deep Learning methods to optimize the Drug Discovery process.

The main purpose of ANIMUS is to develop proprietary technologies to improve the efficiency of the drug discovery process at OPM, based on Nanocyclix® technology. This involves the development of AI approaches enabling, first, the systematic optimization of all parameters at each DMTA1 cycle in order to reduce the number of cycles required to identify drug candidates and, second, the use of NCX generative molecule design to assess a very large number of molecules in silico at the design phase.

The Deep Tech Development Fund has awarded €745,000 to ANIMUS for a total project cost of €1.49 million and a 36-month project period.

Philippe Genne, Chairman and CEO of Oncodesign Precision Medicine, said: "Following the recent allocation of ERDF funding for the COMETE project, which should enable us to start developing our first systemic therapy products, we are delighted to have been granted Deeptech funding focused on our Nanocyclix technology. AI is a technology that is now essential for effectively optimizing the Drug Discovery process. We initially integrated it in OncoSNIPER for the discovery of new therapeutic targets, and in Nanocyclix the aim is to achieve more rapidly the development of more powerful and specific kinase inhibitors. We are capitalizing on our 15 years of R&D to develop Nanocyclix, its library and our AI skills. These projects are key to our technological development and the construction of our Precision Medicine platform. This funding is another strong recognition of invaluable support from our regional institutional environment and it highlights the dynamic behind the development of biotechnologies and, in particular, Precision Medicine in the Bourgogne Franche Comté region."

Jan Hoflack, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Oncodesign Precision Medicine, added: "We have been developing Nanocyclix® technology since 2010: these are small kinases inhibitors macrocyclic molecules. Their 3-dimensional shape enables them to interact with their target with great efficacy and specificity. Since 2010, development programs based on Nanocyclix® have been designed, in partnership and internally, leading to 3 molecules in clinical phase today. The multitude of data obtained on more than 12,000 molecules represents a treasure of information that we are going to exploit using AI methods (Machine Learning and Deep Learning) to accelerate our Drug Discovery process. The 3D aspect, which is essential for Nanocyclix®, is currently poorly explored by AI methods. Furthermore, the small macrocyclic molecules developed with Nanocyclix® are difficult to generate efficiently using current methods. The use of AI on our proprietary database in this context has the potential to accelerate significantly the discovery of clinical candidates while reducing the costs associated with this process."

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM), the result of the transfer of Oncodesign's Biotech and AI activities, is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine to treat resistant and metastatic cancers.

OPM's innovative technologies are (i) OncoSNIPER for the selection of therapeutic targets using artificial intelligence; (ii) Nanocyclix® for the design and selection of macrocyclic small molecule kinase inhibitors and (iii) Promethe for the design and selection of radiolabeled biological molecules for systemic radiotherapy.

From these technologies, OPM has built a portfolio of therapeutic products. A first drug candidate based on the Nanocyclix® technology entered the clinical phase in 2022, in partnership with SERVIER (which exercised its option for an exclusive worldwide license on the program) to treat Parkinson's disease. OPM-101 is OPM's second candidate to enter the clinic, in the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases. Finally, OPM is also collaborating with Servier to discover new therapeutic targets for the treatment of pancreatic adenocarcinoma based on its OncoSNIPER technology. In addition, OPM is seeking a partner for Florepizol, a radiotracer specific for the mutated EGFR target, which has successfully completed Phase I. Finally, OPM has a significant portfolio of early-stage projects with Nanocyclix® and Promethe in oncology. With this portfolio of molecules and diversified therapeutic targets, OPM's mission is to discover effective therapies to treat resistant and advanced cancers. Based in Dijon, at the heart of the university and hospital cluster, OPM has 25 employees.

1 Design- Make-Test-Analyze

