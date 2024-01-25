Regulatory News:

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM) (ISIN: FR001400CM63; Mnemonic: ALOPM) (Paris:ALOPM), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine for the treatment of resistant and metastatic cancer, is pleased to announce that it has receive notification of the allocation of financial support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) under the FEDER-SSE+ program for Bourgogne Franche-Comté and Massif du Jura 2021-2027 program (Action "PR1-RSO1.1-TA1 Soutenir les projets de recherche collaboratifs dans les domaines de la stratégie de spécialisation intelligente" (Supporting collaborative research projects in the fields covered by the smart specialisation strategy)), aimed at improving research and innovation.

Program COMETE (moleCular radiOtherapy for METastatic Colorectal and gastric cancErs) is an application to a regional FEDER-FSE+ call for projects. It relates to the development of a radiotheranostic molecules portofolio for the treatment of advanced digestive cancers. The aim of the project is to develop one radiotheranostic candidate to pre-clinical dosimetry studies. The COMETE project is supported by OPM, the Centre de Lutte Contre le Cancer (CGFL) and the Institut de Chimie (ICMUB), all based in Dijon.

ERDF is one of the European Union's main funding programs, designed to promote economic, social and territorial cohesion between regions.

The key objective of ERDF is to strengthen the competitiveness and cohesion of European regions.

ERDF is providing the COMETE project with a grant totalling a maximum of €7.8m (for a total project cost of €9.2m), i.e. around 75% of the eligible amount, including €2.1m for OPM, over a period of 5 years. It will contribute to progress research and development of a portfolio of radiotheranostic molecules to the pre-clinical stage. The internal vectorised radiotherapy (IVR) molecules will be developed to treat advanced digestive cancers, and their diagnostic companions will be developed to diagnose and monitor the same patients before and after IVR treatment. This contribution from ERDF to the COMETE program strengthens Oncodesign Precision Medicine's position as a major player in the biotechnology sector in indications with a high medical need. This project, which will be developed in the Bourgogne Franche-Comté region, is part of a strong regional dynamic in favour of the development of biotechnologies and precision medicine.

Philippe GENNE, Chairman and CEO of Oncodesign Precision Medicine said: "We are honoured by the faith demonstrated by the Bourgogne Franche Comté region through this grant. This is a significant step forward for the development of our radiotheranostics portfolio. This approach is extremely useful for the treatment of metastatic cancers, which are currently difficult to cure. We are very pleased to be able to effectively launch the PROMETHE® industrial chain, which, like the Pharmimage cluster of excellence, will be a regional and national strength in this fast-evolving field of medicine."

About Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM), the result of the transfer of Oncodesign's Biotech and AI activities, is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine to treat resistant and metastatic cancers.

OPM's innovative technologies are (i) OncoSNIPER for the selection of therapeutic targets using artificial intelligence; (ii) Nanocyclix® for the design and selection of macrocyclic small molecule kinase inhibitors and (iii) Promethe for the design and selection of radiolabeled biological molecules for systemic radiotherapy.

From these technologies, OPM has built a portfolio of therapeutic products. A first drug candidate based on the Nanocyclix® technology entered the clinical phase in 2022, in partnership with SERVIER (which exercised its option for an exclusive worldwide license on the program) to treat Parkinson's disease. OPM-101 is OPM's second candidate to enter the clinic, in the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases. Finally, OPM is also collaborating with Servier to discover new therapeutic targets for the treatment of pancreatic adenocarcinoma based on its OncoSNIPER technology. In addition, OPM is seeking a partner for Florepizol, a radiotracer specific for the mutated EGFR target, which has successfully completed Phase I. Finally, OPM has a significant portfolio of early-stage projects with Nanocyclix® and Promethe in oncology. With this portfolio of molecules and diversified therapeutic targets, OPM's mission is to discover effective therapies to treat resistant and advanced cancers. Based in Dijon, at the heart of the university and hospital cluster, OPM has 25 employees.

More info at: oncodesign.com

