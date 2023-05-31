

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote plc (BOY.L), a heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services provider, Wednesday said trading in the first four months was slightly ahead of its expectations.



Revenue for the four-month period from 1 January to 30 April 2023 increased 22.1% to 281 million pounds, driven by growth in all segments.



The company said its net debt excluding lease liabilities as at 30 April 2023 was 37.7 million pounds compared with 33.4 million pounds at 31 December 2022.



Looking forward, Bodycote reaffirmed its full-year guidance.



