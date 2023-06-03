

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) announced positive results from interim analysis of DUO-O Phase III trial showed that LYNPARZA and IMFINZI combination reduced risk of disease progression or death by 37% vs. chemotherapy and bevacizumab in patients with advanced high-grade epithelial ovarian cancer without tumor BRCA mutations.



AstraZeneca noted that the overall survival (OS) and other secondary endpoints were immature and the OS will be formally assessed at a subsequent analysis.



AstraZeneca specified that the additional arm evaluating the combination of IMFINZI, chemotherapy and bevacizumab demonstrated a numerical improvement in PFS which was not statistically significant.



Patients were treated with IMFINZI with chemotherapy and bevacizumab followed by IMFINZI, LYNPARZA and bevacizumab as maintenance therapy.



Thecompany said that these results will be presented today in an oral presentation at 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago.



Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: 'These results are an important milestone in our ongoing journey to address unmet need in ovarian cancer. The DUO-O trial demonstrates the potential of combining PARP inhibition with immunotherapy and we look forward to seeing more mature data and key secondary endpoints results.'



