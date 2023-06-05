The awarded Métamorphose 2030 project aims to make Xilam the top European producer of animation content across all market segments

Regulatory News:

Xilam Animation (Paris:XIL), Academy Award®-nominated French animation studio, is pleased to announce that its Métamorphose 2030 project has been one of the awarded projects at "La Grande Fabrique de l'Image" of France 2030

On the occasion of the Festival de Cannes, Rima Abdul Malak, French Minister of Culture, Bruno Bonnell, General Secretary for Investment, in charge of France 2030, and Eric Lombard, Chief Executive Officer of the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations, announced the 68 winners of the "La Grande Fabrique de l'Image" project competition as part of the France 2030 plan, bringing together the best in film studios, digital studios and creative talents. The €350 million program aims to re-establish France as a leader in cultural and creative content development.

The Métamorphose 2030 Xilam project is organized around 4 key axes:

Establish a laboratory for visual and technical innovation that values the use of artificial intelligence tools in the creation and, most importantly, execution stages. The goal is to modernize the production pipeline, stimulate productivity gains and improve the tools available to creators, in order notably to extend the scope of creation to the teen-adult segment.

in the creation and, most importantly, execution stages. The goal is to modernize the production pipeline, stimulate productivity gains and improve the tools available to creators, in order notably to extend the scope of creation to the teen-adult segment. Perpetuate and pass on creative greatness with Xilam Académie , an incubator for new talents, companionship development, and the support of young artists around new storytelling.

, an incubator for new talents, companionship development, and the support of young artists around new storytelling. Optimize infrastructures in an eco-responsible way to reduce the carbon footprint of information systems, data storage systems and property.

to reduce the carbon footprint of information systems, data storage systems and property. Expand international footprint by establishing representative offices abroad, most notably in Los Angeles, pursuing an asset strategy centred on proprietary productions, and capitalizing on the cultural and creative uniqueness of the Group's talents.

Marc du Pontavice, Xilam Chief Executive Officer, declares: "We are proud that our Métamorphose 2030 project was one of the selected projects for this ambitious bidding competition. We built Xilam with the conviction that it was the higher quality of our production and diversity offering that would drive our growth and the international influence of our craft. The selection of our project reinforces our strategy and affirms our position as a leading player in the sector. By supporting the entire audiovisual industry, and especially graduate schools, La Grande Fabrique de l'Image will strengthen the French ecosystem and allow Xilam to pursue its growth trajectory, and structure its position as the European leader in the production of animation content."

About Xilam

As a major player in the animation industry, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for children and adults, broadcast on television and on SVoD (Netflix, Disney+, Amazon, etc.) and AVoD (YouTube, Facebook, etc.) platforms. With a global reputation for creativity and its capacity for innovation, an editorial and commercial expertise at the forefront of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player in a fast-growing market. Each year, Xilam, builds on its real successes and capitalises on powerful historical brands (Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko, Chicky, etc.) and new brands (Oggy Oggy in the pre-school sector, Mr. Magoo, Karate Sheep, etc.) which are consolidating and expanding a significant catalogue of more the 2,700 episodes and 3 feature films including the Oscar-nominated I Lost My Body. Xilam has unique GCI skills. Xilam employs more than 600 people, including 400 artists, across its studios in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Hô-Chi-Minh in Vietnam. Xilam is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B PEA SRD long Eligibility.

ISIN: FR0004034072, Mnemo: XIL

About France 2030

It has twofold ambition: to bring about lasting change in key sectors of our economy (energy, automotive, health, aeronautics and space) through technological and industrial innovation, and to position France not just as a player, but as a leader in the world of tomorrow. From fundamental research to the emergence of an idea, through to the production of a new product or service, France 2030 supports the entire life cycle of innovation, right through to its industrialization.

It is unprecedented in its scale: €54 billion will be invested so that our businesses, universities, and research bodies can make the most of their transition in these strategic sectors. The aim is to enable them to respond competitively to the ecological and attractiveness challenges of the world to come, and to develop the future champions of our sectors of excellence, thereby strengthening French sovereignty and independence in key sectors. To this end, 50% of spending will be devoted to decarbonizing the economy, and 50% will be earmarked for emerging players bringing innovation that has no adverse impact on the environment (in line with the Do No Significant Harm principle).

It will be implemented collectively: the plan is designed and deployed in dialogue with economic, academic, local and European players, who have helped to identify its strategic directions and key actions. Project leaders are invited to submit their applications via open, demanding and selective procedures in order to benefit from government support.

It is steered by the "Secrétariat Général pour l'Investissement" on behalf of the Prime Minister and implemented by the "Agence de la Transition Ecologique (ADEME)", the "Agence Nationale de la Recherche (ANR)", Bpifrance and the "Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC)".

For more information: france2030.gouv.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230604005061/en/

Contacts:

Marc du Pontavice Chairman and CEO

Cécile Haimet CFO

Phone: +33 1 40 18 72 00

The DDA Group

xilam@ddapr.com

Charlotte Newcombe Phone +44 7726 901 129

Image Sept Agency

xilam@image7.fr

Karine Allouis (Media Relations) Phone +33 1 53 70 74 81

Laurent Poinsot (Investor Relations) Phone +33 1 53 70 74 77