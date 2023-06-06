

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco Plc (BATS.L, BTI), a tobacco firm, said on Tuesday that it maintains the full-year 2023 guidance.



For full year 2023, the company expects a mid-single figure constant currency adjusted income per share growth, with circa 2 percent transactional foreign exchange headwind.



The tobacco products maker projects a 3 percent to 5 percent organic constant currency revenue growth. The reported growth is expected to be impacted by timing of the transfer of the Russian and Belarusian businesses, to be closed in 2023.



The company projects strong new category revenue growth with further improvement in category contribution alongside incremental investment, for the year.



