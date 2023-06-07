

BIRKENFELD (dpa-AFX) - Stratec has signed an agreement to acquire Natech Plastics, based in Ronkonkoma, NY/USA. Natech designs and manufactures smart polymer-based consumables for customers in medical technology, in-vitro diagnostics, life sciences, consumer goods, and specialist packaging solutions. The transaction price amounts to $30.0 million, plus a earn-out based on defined performance criteria through to 2025.



Stratec said, accounting for associated financing costs, the acquisition should have a neutral to slightly positive impact on adjusted earnings per share in 2024.



Marcus Wolfinger, CEO of STRATEC, said: 'Natech's complementary product and customer portfolio, together with new target markets, make it a perfect addition to our business model, which focuses on OEM partnerships. Natech also offers great potential for further targeted diversification in our business.'



